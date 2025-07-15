Honourable mention

Taking a page out of the Ricky Stuart playbook

“You are a weak-gutted dog, an absolute mutt.” - Gallen

Nearly three years since Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart labelled then-Penrith Panthers utility Jaeman Salmon a “weak-gutted dog” for his role that led to an injury to one of his players, Gallen re-hashes the term for his foe during a State of Origin broadcast.

However, it only makes the honourable mentions since SBW and Gallen’s history isn’t as deep-rooted as Stuart and Salmon’s, which stems back to the latter’s junior footy days.

Add in Salmon mouthing the exact words during a try celebration in the Bulldogs’ victory over the Raiders earlier this season and there’s some acknowledgement from both sides on the term. I wouldn’t hedge my bets on Sonny uttering “weak-gutted dog” during tonight’s bout, but crazier things have happened.

Honourable mention

Speaking of crazy…

“I’d love to be locked in a room with you and see who walks out. I’d love it. No rules - in our undies.” - Gallen

“That’s a bit too far, man. A bit too far” - SBW

Not sure how much of an impact two men in their 40s dressed in their undergarments would have on pay-per-view numbers, but I’d imagine it would pique the interest of a few demographics.

1.) On Cronulla’s drug scandal

“I think he got word that the drug testers were going to be here today and ask him about the vitamins that he’s been on.” - SBW

Paul Gallen’s no-show at May’s fight announcement left Sonny Bill to promote the fight in-person on his own. The former Sharks skipper posted a video on social media discussing his absence, growing frustrated with how the negotiations had dragged out for more than a decade.

That gave the dual World Cup winner a head start in the war of words, so why not go for the jugular right off the bat?

SBW shared his thoughts on why Gallen didn’t show up to the press conference, referencing the 2011 Cronulla Sharks drug scandal, where players were unknowingly injected with peptides. A number of players, including Gallen, accepted a ban during the 2014 season, which caused the captain to miss the remainder of the campaign.

A major warning shot that cut Gallen deep in the early stages of the build, but unfortunately, one of only a few that SBW would deliver.

Venom rating: 8/10

2.) Barbecue fees

“For someone that charges his own players $10 a head to come to a barbecue at his house, this type of character having a go at mine, I see that as a compliment.” - SBW

For someone who relies on factual points as a base for his banter, this one doesn’t quite fit the bill for Sonny, however the barb gets extra points for the legs that grew from the statement.

The idea of Paul Gallen making his teammates pay an entry fee to enter his backyard is already ridiculous and leads to more questions i.e. How much alcohol does $10 actually cover? Why not charge a realistic amount like $50 per head? Does Gallen charge extra for ASADA officials?

The G-Train had to get former Cronulla teammates Beau Ryan and Aaron Woods to clarify on the radio that they happily walked onto Gallen’s turf without a monetary charge.

That’s some serious stirring from SBW that didn’t need such action.

Venom rating: 7/10

3.) Gallen’s response leaves fans hungry for more

“Don’t you do food reviews Sonny? Do you charge people for your food reviews? You’re supposed to help people in the community, you go to small businesses but you charge them between $2000 and $3000 I’ve been told.” - Gallen

The former New South Wales captain counter-punches Williams’ barbecue claim with a food-related uppercut of his own, even if there was a lengthy wait for the response.

Gallen targets SBW’s online food reviews that he does with his wife, accusing the former All Black of charging large sums so he can leave positive reviews for businesses.

Points however go to former world champion boxer Danny Green, who has played the role of mediator during the build.

His response to the food tirades?

“The appetite for the fight’s gone up a notch.”

Bravo.

Venom rating: 6/10

4.) Age is just a number

“I got knocked out by a 48-year-old bro, you should have no problem.” - SBW

“All your big fights have been 45-plus. I’m only 43, so you might be in real trouble.” - Gallen

Gallen does well to take advantage of SBW’s self-inflicted burn, with the latter referencing his knockout loss to combat sports icon Mark Hunt in 2022 – the last time he stepped into the ring.

The Australian then piles on by digging into Williams’ level of competition throughout his career.

Gallen gets a pass given his resume is slightly better than SBW’s, but that all goes out the window this evening.

Venom rating: 4/10

5.) Awkward workplace relations

“This bloke has said he really dislikes me because of my cushy job. We’ve got the same job, we’re employed by the same people, you idiot.” - Gallen

I can only assume these two sit on opposite sides of the office, fail to acknowledge each other in the Channel 9/Stan Sport hallways and throw away their Secret Santa plans when one draws the other.

From athletes to analysts, Williams and Gallen have shared their knowledge and wisdom in their respective rugby union and league spaces.

But a rough patch of analysis from SBW has opened the door for Gallen to strike.

Venom rating: 5/10

