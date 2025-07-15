Given the verbal throwdowns between the pair not only in the eight-week build up, but as part of their long-standing rivalry, their final staredown at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena offered a lack of fireworks.

However, the hard work was noticeable on the scales - Williams (9-1) weighing in at 106.5kg, while Gallen clocked 100.5kg for the heavyweight match-up.

The 43-year-old Gallen – the former Cronulla Sharks, New South Wales and Australian Kangaroos enforcer – acknowledged his age has had an impact on his preparations for the bout.

“It’s been a good camp – can’t say everything’s gone to plan the whole time. When you’re at my age, you run into a few hiccups here and there, but overall things have been pretty good.

“I’ve sparred well, I’ve trained hard, I’ve lost a lot of weight, I’m fit and healthy. Where I’m at with my age, I don’t think I could’ve prepared any better for this fight.”

In a rare nod of agreement, the 40-year-old Williams admitted his body had also shown signs of breaking down in the lead-up.

“A few hiccups – I guess just like Paul, with my age, the heart and mind is there, but sometimes the body struggles to follow, but we’re here right now and it’s just [being] laser-focused and getting the job done.

“We’re not going to get any fitter, we’re not going to get any better, but it’s all on the line.”

For all the ammunition that’s been fired during the build, Gallen managed to load a final bullet for the former All Black during the weigh-in.

“I think most of the guys I’ve sparred with would probably beat Sonny – and I handled myself okay, so I’m in good stead.

“There’s no fire or nothing that he can ignite in me that I haven’t ignited in myself. No one can motivate me more than I can motivate myself and no matter what he says or does, I’m ready to go.”

Williams, who’s been happy to take a backseat in the banter, is eager for the bell to ring.

“The beauty of this event is the talk’s done now and the work’s been done.”

The $1 million price tag for each boxer has been a talking point, but a chance to put the cherry on top of their sporting legacy is also a prize neither athlete would want to overlook.

Williams said: “This is the s*** that we love. I’ve been doing this for 20 years, the big bright lights to see who can perform and I’ve done a lot of great sparring and training. I’ve been to the trenches and we’re here right now and ready to go.”

SBW v Gallen

Wednesday 16 July

