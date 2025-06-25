Nestbitt has been training with Motu at Peach Boxing since she turned pro about two years ago.
Since she’s become the Women’s International Boxing Association light flyweight world champion, the WBA Oceania champion and the New Zealand premier boxing international champion. Currently ranked seventh in the world, she’s a two-time Golden Gloves Champion and has had five knockouts in her 7-1 pro record.
And though Motu had guided Nesbitt early in her career, she said it was terrifying training alongside the 35-year-old at the beginning.
The purse for the fight $3000, with $1000 for the winner’s prize, which is a relief for Nesbitt.
“It’s great to be paid because I normally fight in my own gym show, where just my fight to be put on could cost $15,000. So now that someone else is able to put the fight on for me and pay me is great because it’s hard to be a boxer and try and live.”
Nesbitt said she survives financially in the sport by making any prizemoney she makes last.
“It’s really hard to actually find work at the moment where it can fit into the schedule that I need to be able to train and to have these hard fights that will hopefully take me to the top of my division.”
The headline bout at Sir Woolf Fisher Arena Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau City sees Francis Waitai and Mikey Helg clash for the IBO Asia Pacific Title.
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She was named New Zealand’s Best Up and Coming journalist in 2025. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.