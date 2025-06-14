“He’d probably look at me and other islanders like we’re not on his level, mentally ... we can’t hold anything together, we can’t command the room, we can’t sit and speak in front of people.”

It comes after Gallen made the first statement by opting to skip the fight announcement, leaving Williams to promote the event alone.

“I’m not sure it’s [racism], I just think that’s his mindset,” Williams said.

“In the changing room, him being the dominant person that he is, he would suck up all the oxygen.

“Because we sit there and we observe and we listen, it doesn’t mean that we don’t have brains, it doesn’t mean that we don’t have opinions, but we’re just not the first to convey it the way that he does.”

Gallen has been approached for comment in response to Williams.

As the former All Black returns after a three-year absence from the ring, it’s inexperience that Williams labels as his biggest flaw.

“He’s had almost 20 fights. I’ve only had 10 in the space of 15 years.

“So, every time I get back in the ring, it’s like I’m doing it again [for the] first time.

Sonny-Bill Williams: 'This is the biggest fight that I’ve had.' Photo / Jason Dorday

“At the end of the day, I’m going to have to bite down on the gum shield and just let him throw, let him go.

“That’s what we’ve been working on, that physicality, really zoning in on the physical side of things so you can get that mental confidence going.”

After a decade of bickering and negotiations to settle the pair’s differences, Williams views the bout (which will play out over eight two-minute rounds) as the peak of his boxing career.

“I wouldn’t put it up there with the Rugby World Cups, NRL titles, Super Rugby titles, those things. But in terms of boxing, this is the biggest fight that I’ve had.”

Despite settling on 50/50 payment split for the occasion, Williams told the Herald that the anticipation of this particular clash comes with added pressure.

“When I got that call, I needed 24 hours just to really sit and understand the magnitude of what I’m getting myself into.”

To get himself in the best position, Williams is training at IBF champion Jai Opetaia’s camp on the Gold Coast.

Between now and the fight, he said his mindset is firmly based on the process, ticking boxes each day.

“I’ve got to get those learnings, I’ve got to put myself in an uncomfortable space.

“It’s been really, really tough, but I know, God willing, that it will all pay off come fight night.”

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She was named New Zealand’s Best Up and Coming journalist in 2025. She’s a football commentator and co-host of theFootball Fever podcastand was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.