Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen will clash in the ring. Photo / Getty Images

After the best part of a decade of verbal jabs and feints on a boxing fight, Sonny Bill Williams and Paul Gallen will finally square off in the ring.

It’s been confirmed that the pair will meet in a long-awaited bout on July 14 in Sydney in eight two-minute rounds.

Williams, the former dual-code star, will end a three-year absence from the ring, having last fought in a fourth-round TKO loss to former mixed martial arts icon Mark Hunt.

It’s the lone defeat in the former All Black’s 9-1 professional record.

Gallen, the former Cronulla Sharks and New South Wales Origin captain, also returns to the ring for the first time since 2022, when he beat fellow former NRL player Justin Hodges by unanimous decision.