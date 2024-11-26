Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Sonny Bill Williams to join Albukhary International University as Pro-Chancellor

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams made an early turn away from school to pursue sport and went on to win global success, swapping codes and taking titles as he built a powerful personal brand.

Now the former All Black is heading back to the classroom and taking up a senior academic role.

Williams has announced he has been named as the inaugural Pro-Chancellor of Albukhary International University (AIU).

The Malaysian institution announced his appointment online, saying he will “enhance the university’s vision of fostering a transformative educational environment where values-driven leadership meets academic excellence”.

“Beyond advising key initiatives such as student engagement and community outreach programmes, his presence at AIU will inspire students to strive for excellence in both their personal and professional journeys,” they added.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mount Albert Grammar old boy, 39-year-old Williams said he changed his life through sport and wanted to help others change theirs through education, admitting that he turned his back on his studies at a young age and saying his new job was a “proud privilege”.

SBW returned briefly to his studies in 2018, taking on a Bachelor of Applied Management at Otago Polytechnic alongside other players from the Auckland Blues.

He graduated the following year and posted a photo of his degree, telling followers: “Yes a Pacific Islander, boxer, league, sevens & rugby player can GRADUATE!”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Don’t ever let anyone pigeonhole you. Alhamdulillah.”

Sonny Bill Williams says converting to Islam helped him through the chaotic world of professional sport. Photo / Supplied
Sonny Bill Williams says converting to Islam helped him through the chaotic world of professional sport. Photo / Supplied

Williams has supported charitable causes throughout his career and also used his considerable platform to advocate for social justice.

The Muslim convert told Te Ao in 2022 that he sought to be a “voice for the voiceless”.

“I come from a Housing Corp household, both parents in low-income jobs, all my uncles in the Black Power. I never really saw anyone in a high position of power,” he said.

“I feel like I need to represent that and I represent that through my actions as much as I can.”

Save

Latest from Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rugby