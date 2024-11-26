Sonny Bill Williams. Photo / Photosport

Sonny Bill Williams made an early turn away from school to pursue sport and went on to win global success, swapping codes and taking titles as he built a powerful personal brand.

Now the former All Black is heading back to the classroom and taking up a senior academic role.

Williams has announced he has been named as the inaugural Pro-Chancellor of Albukhary International University (AIU).

The Malaysian institution announced his appointment online, saying he will “enhance the university’s vision of fostering a transformative educational environment where values-driven leadership meets academic excellence”.

“Beyond advising key initiatives such as student engagement and community outreach programmes, his presence at AIU will inspire students to strive for excellence in both their personal and professional journeys,” they added.