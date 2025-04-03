Former Wallabies star Israel Folau has hit out at Rugby Australia (RA) CEO Phil Waugh after the governing body ruled him ineligible to play against the British & Irish Lions later this year.
Folau hasn’t played in Australia since 2019 after RA tore up his multi-million dollar contract for breaching their code of conduct following a flurry of social media posts that were deemed homophobic.
After hearing Waugh was “open to the idea” of picking the 36-year-old for a combined Australia-New Zealand XV to face the Lions, Folau publicly declared his desire to play, telling Newscorp it would be an “awesome opportunity” to play in front of family.
But days later, Waugh slammed the door shut on Folau, saying a return was “never discussed” he didn’t qualify to play in the invitational match because of switching his international allegiance to Tonga.
In an Instagram post, Folau, who is now based in Japan, said the decision is “very disappointing” adding that he wouldn’t have spoken publicly if he did not believe RA supported his return.