THREE KEY FACTS
- Sonny Bill Williams has become a father once again with wife Alana Raffie
- Baby boy Mohammed Williams is the couple’s fifth child together
- The news was kept secret from his online followers and announced on the sports star’s social media on Friday
Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has welcomed his fifth child with his wife Alana Raffie.
Williams kept the news a secret from his online followers until Friday when he announced it via an Instagram reel posted in collab with his wife’s account @lanamarieewilli. The video has now been viewed more than half a million times.
The 38-year-old revealed his new son’s name in the footage and the caption, writing “Mohammed Williams” along with the blue heart and open hands emojis.