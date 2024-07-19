The post’s cover image shows a still of Williams, who is a devout Muslim, holding his new baby son with the text “Alhamdulillah” – meaning “praise be to God” – overlaid. The clip shows key moments of pregnancy, starting with when Williams and his wife broke the news to their four children, Zaid, Essa, Imaan and Aisha, that they were expecting another baby.

“Is Mummy pregnant?” Imaan, the couple’s oldest child, asked his parents.

Next in the video, Williams announces the pregnancy to his fans, saying, “some would say we are suckers for punishment”. It goes on to show the parents speculating the sex of the child, and vulnerable moments waiting at the hospital.

The footage ends with Williams glowing as he holds his new baby who was born on July 17. “Four kilos. Healthy boy and healthy mum,” he beamed.

“May Allah bless and raise Mohammed to be a strong, righteous man.”

The news comes three months after an Australian radio host delivered a tirade about the cross-code star over his social media posts.

2GB’s Ray Hadley said he was “embarrassed” to be employed by the same company as the international boxer, who works for Nine Entertainment as a commentator for Stan Sports in Australia. Nine also is the owner of 2GB.

Williams’ social media posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza prompted Hadley to unload on his radio show. It is unclear exactly which post prompted the attack but Williams has made no secret of his support for Palestine.