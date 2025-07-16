Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli is based in Cagliari, a major port city, until the next America’s Cup regatta takes place off the coast of Naples in 2027.

Last month, the former Emirates Team New Zealand, three-time America’s Cup skipper announced he was joining Prada Group chairman Patrizio Bertelli’s team.

“I’ve always loved racing against Luna Rossa, and now to join this iconic team is a real honour,” said 34-year-old Burling.

Burling will play a pivotal role in the team’s leadership group and development programme.

Peter Burling in his new Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli uniform.

The impressive base is nestled on the Molo Ichnusa harbour area, where the team perform daily tests and analyses on and off the water.

Society Insider is told Burling and Luna Rossa are keenly awaiting the release of the final protocols for the 2027 cup by Burling’s former boss, Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton.

Lucinda, a lawyer and interior design expert, loves Cagliari’s rich history and diverse architecture.

She is also enjoying the wonderful Prada clothing she has access to thanks to her husband’s new role.

“The family are all embracing learning Italian,” a source close to the family tells Society Insider.

“In Italy, pre-school education [scuola dell’infanzia] starts far earlier than in New Zealand, and Paloma will attend a bilingual one.”

Lucinda Burling dressed head to toe in Prada at Wimbledon.

Peter Burling and his daughter Paloma at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice.

Burling is also pleased to be working with a team who are as passionate about looking after the ocean as he is.

Days after the Black Foils won silver in SailGP in New York last month, Burling, his family and his Black Foils co-chief executive and Live Ocean Foundation co-founder Blair Tuke, spent three days at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France.

The pair were star guests at the Ocean House Nightcap, where the duo highlighted issues closer to home in Aotearoa and the Pacific.

Blair Tuke and Peter Burling talk at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice.

Also at the conference was Bertelli’s son, Lorenzo, who is the chief marketing officer of the Prada Group and its head of corporate social responsibility.

Prada Group has pledged more than $4 million for its Sea Beyond project, which focuses on ocean literacy.

The Burlings have a multimillion-dollar house in Ponsonby; however, their new base in Sardinia allows speedy access to the European SailGP racing all over the Continent in the next few months.

Lucinda has many friends in London, and this month the Burlings have been spotted out and about.

Peter headed to the Silverstone Circuit, near the Northamptonshire villages, for the Great Britain Formula One Grand Prix and both Peter and Lucinda got dressed up for Wimbledon.

Peter and Lucinda Burling outside Wimbledon.

The Burlings were guests in the royal box on the sixth day of the tennis tournament, and among the sports stars in their row was British sailing champion Sir Ben Ainslie, one seat down.

Burling is making a return to ocean racing as a crew member on the French trimaran Trim SVR-Lazartigue in the Rolex Fastnet Race, just days after sailing in the British Sail GP this month.

Burling will race with the Black Foils in Portsmouth this weekend and then head to Cowes in the Isle of Wight to join the French team, which will race over 600 nautical miles to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France.

Peter Burling at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Lucinda and Peter Burling in New York during the SailGP event there.

Burling, who sailed in the Volvo Ocean race in 2017, told Yachting World that when SVR-Lazartigue contacted him to race, it was an easy decision to say yes.

“I’ve always loved offshore racing – that’s what led me to the Ocean Race. The Ultim class is the pinnacle of high-performance offshore sailing,” said Burling.

“These boats are incredibly innovative and versatile. I’m really excited to get back offshore and to learn more about how this class is evolving.”

The family will get some time at home in New Zealand this summer, when SailGP returns to Auckland in February.

The Kiwi It-girls in the Med

London-based Kiwi It girl Kimberly Owen is hitting Europe’s hot spots this summer, and a new generation of women is following in her footsteps.

Kimberly Owen has been enjoying the European summer.

It’s been nearly a decade since Society Insider announced that Owen, the daughter of one of New Zealand’s most successful property men, Steve, was relocating to London, where her father owns a smart abode in Belgravia and she mixes with the city’s elite.

Owen was a guest last month at what was billed as the biggest party ever on the Spanish party Island of Ibiza: the opening of the new super club UNVRS, featuring a star-studded lineup of DJs including Carl Cox and Jamie Jones, and celebrities such as Will Smith and English football star Jude Bellingham.

UNVRS has been called the world’s largest nightclub, with a capacity of 10,000. VIP tables with table service for eight guests are said to cost more than $3000 for DJ booth access and it can cost twice that for a prime dance-floor table.

Kimberly Owen at UNVRS Enchanted Forest in Ibiza.

Last week, we reported that Gretchen and Duncan Hawkesby’s son Dylan enjoyed the club with friends as part of his 19th birthday celebrations.

Owen was back in Ibiza last week for the UNVRS Enchanted Forest party, where the club transformed into a forest of sequins.

The next generation of Kiwi women turning heads in the Mediterranean are London-based model Ella Sloane, Auckland-based social media co-ordinator Estella Gapes and Sydney-based model Yasmin Christian.

Ella Sloane in London.

Estella Gapes and Ella Sloane in Ibiza.

The trio originate from the same Auckland private school circles.

Sloane and Christian share the same New Zealand agency, 62 Management.

Christian got her love of fashion from her mother, in-demand, Auckland-based fashion stylist Rachelle Christian.

Gapes is the daughter of successful property developer Tony. Her mother, Nikki, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident seven years ago.

Sloane is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Auckland star Julia Lorimer, and Dunbar M. Sloane, from the auction house family.

Estella Gapes at Ushuaïa outdoor club’s Ants Metal Works party in Ibiza.

Estella Gapes in Ibiza.

Sloane and Gapes have also spent time in Ibiza recently, enjoying the world-renowned outdoor nightclub Ushuaia’s high-energy techno Ants Metal Works party. The pair also spent time in Marbella and celebrated Gapes’ 23rd birthday in Madrid, before heading back to London to enjoy Sabrina Carpenter’s concert VIP-style at Hyde Park.

This week, Gapes enjoyed the sights and sounds of Saint-Tropez and Cannes and tells Society Insider the whole trip so far has been amazing.

Christian has taken time out of her successful Australian modelling career to enjoy the European summer. So far, she has enjoyed time in Paris, France and Monaco, island-hopped in Greece and taken in Rome, the Amalfi Coast and Capri, in Italy, and this week, Spain.

Yasmin Christian on the Amalfi Coast.

Yasmin Christian in Monaco.

Christian tells Society Insider Milos in Greece was a standout, with good times had at O! Hamos!

“Rome was a dream. In Capri, the terrace at restaurant Villa Verde was stunning,” says Christian.

Also in Spain is Auckland Bay Audiology heiress Ali Andrews, who married multi-billionaire Chanel heir Raph Wertheimer in a private ceremony at their home base of Manhattan in December. The couple started the European season in London, where Andrews caught up with Lucinda Burling.

Ali Andrews (centre) with her friends in Marbella.

Ali Andrews and Raph Wertheimer with their cake at The Coya Club in Marbella.

Last week the couple were in Paris, where Wertheimer’s family brand Chanel held its fall 2025 couture show at the Grand Palais, also attended by Kiwi singer Lorde.

The couple joined friends in Marbella this week, staying at a palatial casa.

In honour of their wedding, Andrews and Wertheimer had a celebration dinner at the Coya Club, Puente Romano.

Jesse James holds a Texas fundraiser at his new Ponsonby hotspot

Tradie, extreme sports athlete and YouTube star Jesse James hosted a fundraiser at the Ponsonby Rd bar he co-owns, Jolene, on Saturday afternoon to support victims of the Texas floods. The event came just a week after Jolene’s opening party.

“When I saw the catastrophic floods, we couldn’t sit around and do nothing,” James tells Society Insider.

Jolene co-owner Jesse James with singer Mitch James at Jolene.

“In my teens, I spent time at a summer camp in Maine, so it rang home, the loss of life for so many people affected in Texas. I knew Jolene had to hold an event to raise money for the families who have lost so much.”

James grew up on Auckland’s North Shore, and chased an endless summer between the US and New Zealand in his teens after completing his plumbing apprenticeship. In between tradie jobs he would seek extreme sports adventures, including wakeboarding, skydiving, surfing, motorsports, boating and freediving.

He took his love of creating extreme sports content for YouTube internationally. He often travelled with his best mate, fellow tradie and YouTube star, Queensland-based Logan Dodds, who was there to support his fundraiser last Saturday.

James has opened Jolene alongside hospitality lads Thane Kirby and former Olympic decathlete Brent Newdick, at 164 Ponsonby Rd, the former site of Mexico.

Jolene co-owner Brent Newdick.

Thane Kirby and Luke Dallow at Gigi’s opening night in May.

Ponsonby’s “new home of country music and attitude” sits across the road from Kirby’s new spot with Luke Dallow, Gigi Bar and Restaurant, which opened in May.

At Jolene’s opening party James’ friend, singer Mitch James, performed. Guests included Precinct Properties’ Lily Montana, lawyer Taylor Sutherland and James’ good mate, former world champion wakeboarder Brad Smeele and his family.

Jolene co-owner Jesse James with Taylor Sutherland at Jolene.

Brad Smeele and Jesse James at Jolene.

When Auckland nurse Rachel Lockwood saw Jolene fundraising for the Texas Flood Relief Fund, she asked if she could attend the event to share a personal connection.

Lockwood had spent time working at Heart O’ the Hills, a Texas Summer Camp for girls by the Guadalupe River, which was completely washed away by the floods.

“I am grateful to Jesse and the team at Jolene for putting on a beautiful event and to everyone who showed up to show their support,” says Lockwood.

The afternoon event was family-friendly and alcohol-free, to mark Dry July. Sponsors came on board from Asahi 0.0% and Sober AF drinks, with food served by Hamish Pinkham’s Tex-Mex pop-up, Sheppards Kitchen.

“All the money we raised from the drinks and food will be going straight to the relief fund,” says James.

Rosie Teese and her band play at the Texas Flood Fundraiser at Jolene.

Kiwi country star Rosie Teese and her band led the day’s entertainment with her new single Breathe, which is released this week.

In February, before he opened Gigi, Kirby and Newdick were doing Jolene pop-up nights at 155 Ponsonby Rd.

“I have known Brent for a decade, and when I saw what he and Thane were doing, I loved it,” says James.

“I perched up at the bar and said, You two should do this with a permanent spot with a real cowboy,” he says.

When Mexico closed its doors in Ponsonby in May, the posse went about securing a permanent home for Jolene.

Jolene co-owner Jesse James.

James, whose full name is Jesse James Cassrels, says his dad, Geoff, named him after the legendary American Western outlaw, which gave James a fascination for America’s Wild West.

His mother, Arnse, is a singer-songwriter and his cousin is singer Benee. James says music is very much in his blood and Nashville, Tennessee, is his second home.

James says line dancing and ladies-only nights will be part of Jolene’s schedule.

“Customers have a great time enjoying fantastic country music and authentic, Southern-inspired food.”

Party people of the week

Naveya & Sloane Christchurch opening

Fine jewellery house Naveya & Sloane unveiled its first South Island showroom on Friday evening – housed within the historic Midlands Club on Oxford Terrace in Christchurch. Hosted by co-founder Rachel Sloane and her business partner and husband Alex Bunnett, the night included diamonds, bubbles and curated detail.

Lou Heller and Rachel Sloane at the opening of Naveya and Sloane in Christchurch. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

To celebrate, Naveya & Sloane designed New Zealand’s largest ring box. Sitting riverside on the Avon by the Bridge of Remembrance, the two-metre installation brimmed with fresh blooms by local florist Bek Novak. Guests were treated to canapés by Lillies, pours from Cloudy Bay, Peroni and Pals, and thoughtful take-home moments by Abel Fragrance and Audi. The event included artwork by Jacqui Colley and styling by Naveya & Sloane head of design Sophie Bioletti.

The giant Naveya & Soane ring box installation brimming with fresh blooms by local florist Bek Novak. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Among the guests were Metropol Magazine editor Nina Tucker; Lomas Kerr director Julia Lomas; Spark PR & Activate event manager Danielle McEnaney; and fashion stylist Lou Heller.

Tuscany Hamel and Richard Clarke. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Georgia Royle and Michael Karabassis. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Denise Faraco, Fraser Bremford and Natalie Crowe. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Leo Noordanus, Hannah Brown and Nina Tucker. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Sophie Stephens and Brianna Boyd. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Rachel Sloane and Alex Bunnett. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Ana-Maria Didenco and Kasia Stanicich. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Julia Lomas and Emma McLaughlin. Photo / Chloe Pomfret

Central city splash

Kiwi technical outerwear company Inselberg treated guests to a sneak preview of the brand’s latest design at a pop-up shop in Auckland’s Britomart last Tuesday.

Calvin Lee and Jarlath Anderson at their Inselberg pop-up at Britomart. Photo / Katie Armstrong

Labelled “the world’s toughest shell jacket”, the Axiom Shell was put through its paces over three years by members of the Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team in the Southern Alps.

The jacket was also put to the test at the event, with various demonstrations of the fabric’s strength, including an in-store rain shower. Drinks were also flowing, and canapes were served by neighbouring restaurant Ortolana.

Inselberg founder Jarlath Anderson shared the brand’s back story in front of the guests, who included Black Foils SailGP sailor Leo Takahashi, Olympic swimmer Lewis Clareburt, international rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe, 1News presenter Jenny Suo, Shortland Street star Ben Barrington, fashion stylist Sarah Stuart and influencers Simone Anderson and Tarryn Donaldson.

Jessica Weale and Ben Barrington. Photo / Katie Armstrong

Ben O'Keeffe and Zac Dickinson. Photo / Katie Armstrong

Calvin Lee and Tom Walsh. Photo / Katie Armstrong

Leo Takahashi, Jarlath Anderson and Lewis Clareburt. Photo / Katie Armstrong

Sarah Stuart, Jessica Weale and Carolyn Enting. Photo / Katie Armstrong

Simone Anderson and Sarah Wallace. Photo / Katie Armstrong

