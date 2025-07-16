Advertisement
Society Insider: Peter and Lucinda Burling’s new life in Italy; Kiwi It Girls in Europe; YouTube star Jesse James opens new Ponsonby Rd bar

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Kiwi YouTube star Jesse James has opened a new bar on Ponsonby Rd; Peter and Lucinda Burling have a fabulous new life in Italy; Kiwi It girls Estella Gapes, Kimberly Owen and Ella Sloane are making the most of the Euro summer. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, the Burlings have a new base in Sardinia; Kiwi it girls, including Kimberly Owen, are enjoying the Euro summer; Kiwi YouTube star Jesse James opens a new bar and hosts a fundraiser.

Peter

