Patrick Tuifua of France during the 2024 Under 20 Six Nations championship. Photo / AFP

Highly rated French back-rower Patrick Tuifua has signed for Toulon on a three-year deal despite interest from New Zealand, the Top 14 club said on Thursday.

New Caledonia-born Tuifua has been at the Hurricanes’ academy in Wellington since 2022 having originally moved to New Zealand aged 15, making him eligible for the All Blacks on residency grounds.

The 20-year-old played for France at last year’s under-20’s Six Nations but decided to stay in New Zealand to play club rugby having caught the eye of All Blacks selectors.

Tuifua has yet to feature for the Hurricanes’ senior team in Super Rugby Pacific this term having turned out for Hawke’s Bay in the National Provincial Championship.

He will head to the Cote d’Azur for next season when he will compete with the likes of France’s Charles Ollivon and former England flanker Lewis Ludlam for a place in Toulon’s back-row.