All Blacks: Damian McKenzie re-signs with New Zealand Rugby until 2029

3 mins to read

Damian McKenzie of the All Blacks celebrates his try with Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby through to the 2029 season after a “high level of interest” to move offshore.

The 61-test All Black said he was strongly committed to continuing his career in New Zealand and striving to achieve his goals with the Chiefs and All Blacks.

“I’m incredibly excited to re-sign with NZ Rugby and continue my journey with both the Chiefs and All Blacks,” the 29-year-old said.

“The opportunity to represent both teams is something that I’ll never take for granted. I feel like I’ve still got a lot to give to New Zealand rugby and look forward to adding value where I can. I’m extremely motivated to win a championship with the Chiefs and ultimately hope to be a part of a successful Rugby World Cup in 2027 and campaigns beyond that.”

Invercargill-born McKenzie (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) debuted for the All Blacks against Argentina in 2016 and appeared in all 14 Tests in 2024, including 10 starts. He has also represented the Māori All Blacks from 2015 to 2017.

McKenzie is in his eleventh season of Super Rugby with the Chiefs after making his debut in 2015 and is the Chiefs all-time leading points scorer with more than 1200 points. With 131 appearances, he is the third most capped player in Chiefs history alongside retired club legends Sam Cane and Liam Messam.

The NZ Rugby media release did not state whether McKenzie would have a sabbatical.

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan, who himself is departing to coach Munster after the Super Rugby Pacific season, said there was plenty of interest from overseas clubs to sign McKenzie.

“We are delighted Damian has committed to the Chiefs and NZ Rugby long term. It’s a significant outcome given the high level of interest he received from offshore. His on-field performances with the Chiefs speak volumes. He influences games the way few people can, and he will continue to add to his legacy, which would have to rank among the elite players to have ever pulled on a Chiefs jersey,” McMillan said.

“What some people might not see, is the massive effort he puts into the community, and particularly the youth in the region. He’s often the last off the field signing autographs and taking photos. It doesn’t matter where we travel, he is always in demand, and he never takes for granted the impact he has on people by sharing a bit of his time.”

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson added that McKenzie was a critical signing.

“Damian is such a valuable member of our group. He has an incredible skill set and the ability to change a game. He is just continuing to get better and better, which makes him a critical signing for us heading into the next Rugby World Cup and beyond.”

