Damian McKenzie of the All Blacks celebrates his try with Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

Damian McKenzie of the All Blacks celebrates his try with Rieko Ioane. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby through to the 2029 season after a “high level of interest” to move offshore.

The 61-test All Black said he was strongly committed to continuing his career in New Zealand and striving to achieve his goals with the Chiefs and All Blacks.

“I’m incredibly excited to re-sign with NZ Rugby and continue my journey with both the Chiefs and All Blacks,” the 29-year-old said.

“The opportunity to represent both teams is something that I’ll never take for granted. I feel like I’ve still got a lot to give to New Zealand rugby and look forward to adding value where I can. I’m extremely motivated to win a championship with the Chiefs and ultimately hope to be a part of a successful Rugby World Cup in 2027 and campaigns beyond that.”

Invercargill-born McKenzie (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) debuted for the All Blacks against Argentina in 2016 and appeared in all 14 Tests in 2024, including 10 starts. He has also represented the Māori All Blacks from 2015 to 2017.