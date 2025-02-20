In last weekend’s 25-14 win over the Blues, winger Etene Nanai-Seturo – who made five starts at fullback in 2024 – picked up a significant hamstring injury and is expected to miss an extended period of the season.

Utility back Kaleb Trask also sustained a hamstring injury last weekend when he ran out for the Chiefs’ development squad.

With incumbent fullback Shaun Stevenson on a short-term deal in Japan and not due home until round four, McMillan was left with little choice.

“Three of our other viable fullback options are dinged up so Jim [McKenzie] has to go in the back.”

Josh Jacomb has started the season as the Chiefs' first five-eighths. Photo / Photosport

After the side’s win over the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, McMillan revealed that McKenzie may have joined several of the team’s other All Blacks on the bench if they had more players available.

McKenzie flourished in the contest, however, with two tries, three linebreaks, a game-high 76 running metres, and accounting for 20 of his side’s 25 points, while Jacomb deputised well at first five-eighths.

“He’s our guy. He’s our 10,” McMillan said after the contest. “The other guys are talented and chasing him. Josh got an opportunity and I thought he did extremely well.”

The Chiefs were the only Kiwi team to make several changes to their starting lineup for this weekend’s round, with All Blacks Aidan Ross, Tupou Vaa’i, Anton Lienert-Brown and Emoni Narawa all re-entering the run-on XV after starting on the bench against the Blues.

Jahrome Brown will also start at openside, the Putāruru-born flanker making his Chiefs’ debut after five seasons with the Brumbies, with Rameka Poihipi getting the start at second five-eighths.

There will still be plenty of firepower on the bench, however, with All Blacks Samipeni Finau and Cortez Ratima again named to make their impact in the game late, while Quinn Tupaea joins the bench after starting last weekend.

“It’s a long season. These guys are going to be starting more games than they’re not,” McMillan said of Finau and Ratima.

“I don’t know if you’ve taken the opportunity to look at our first six games, but there are no free ones there, so we’ve got to be smart around how we use them.”

Chiefs v Crusaders

FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Friday, 7.05pm kick-off.

Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Bradley Slater 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Simon Parker 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Xavier Roe 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Rameka Poihipi 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Damian McKenzie.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Cortez Ratima 22. Quinn Tupaea 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Kyle Preston 10. Taha Kemara 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. Manumaua Letiu 17. George Bower 18. Sam Matenga 19. Tahlor Cahill 20. Corey Kellow 21. Mitchell Drummond 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

