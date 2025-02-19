Hoskins Sotutu and Finlay Christie both return to the Blues' starting lineup this weekend. Photo / Photosport
The second round of the season begins on Friday with a New Zealand derby between the Chiefs and Crusaders in Hamilton, which kicks off at 7.05pm.
Moana Pasifika then meet the Reds – who had a week-one bye – in Brisbane at 9.35pm.
On Saturday, the Hurricanes host the Fijian Drua in Napier at 4.35pm.
The Highlanders and Blues then clash in Dunedin in the 7.05pm game.
The Waratahs have the bye this week.
Chiefs team to face Crusaders
Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has made a host of changes to his side who beat the Blues in round one, with All Blacks Aidan Ross, Emoni Narawa and Tupou Vaa’i among those to join the starting lineup.
Notably, Leroy Carter has shifted from the right wing to the left, with Etene Nanai-Seturo ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The issue is expected to keep the Chiefs wing out for an extended period, though he is expected to return later in the season.
Chiefs: 1. Aidan Ross 2. Bradley Slater 3. George Dyer 4. Josh Lord 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Simon Parker 7. Jahrome Brown 8. Luke Jacobson (c) 9. Xavier Roe 10. Josh Jacomb 11. Leroy Carter 12. Rameka Poihipi 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Damian McKenzie.
With incumbent No 9 Noah Hotham facing a stint on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, Kyle Preston–the competition’s leading try scorer after round one–will start at halfback for the Crusaders in Hamilton.
That is the only change to Rob Penney’s starting XV from round one, with Mitchell Drummond joining the reserves.
Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Cullen Grace 7. Ethan Blackadder 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Kyle Preston 10. Taha Kemara 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Levi Aumua 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.
Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Will Tucker 20. Peter Lakai 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Riley Hohepa 23. Ngatungane Punivai.
Unavailable: Zach Gallagher (Achilles), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring), Ruben Love (ankle), Lucas Cashmore (knee), Brett Cameron (knee–season), Asafo Aumua (foot), Tyrel Lomax (ankle), Devan Flanders (ankle), Isaia Walker-Leawere (head), Tjay Clarke (shoulder), Riley Higgins (hand), Billy Proctor (Achilles).
Highlanders team to face Blues
Folau Fakatava returns to the starting lineup for the Highlanders' clash with the Blues in Dunedin on Saturday night in one of three changes to the run-on side.
Sean Withy will move from openside to blindside flanker for the Highlanders’ clash against the Blues, with Veveni Lasaqa joining the starting XV in the No 7 jersey. Finn Hurley also joins the starting side at fullback, seeing Sam Gilbert shift to the right wing and Michael Manson out of the match-day squad.
Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot 2. Soane Mikaele Vikena 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Sean Withy 7. Veveni Lasaqa 8. Hugh Renton (cc) 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Taine Robinson 11. Caleb Tangitau 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Sam Gilbert 15. Finn Hurley.
Reserves: 16. Jack Taylor 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Will Stodart 20. Nikora Broughton 21. Nathan Hastie 22. Cameron Millar 23. Lui Naeata.