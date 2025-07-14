Advertisement
Ioane Moananu leaves Crusaders for Waratahs in 2026 Super Rugby move

By
Breakfast sports reader for Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ioane Moananu of the Crusaders is headed to the Waratahs in 2026. Photo / Photosport

A desire for more playing time has seen hooker Ioane Moananu make the difficult decision to end a three-year stint with the Crusaders and sign with the Waratahs for the 2026 Super Rugby season.

The 24-year-old produced several eye-catching performances across 12 appearances during the Crusaders’ most recent title-winning run

