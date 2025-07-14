“I had a few tears, and had to talk to a few people that I really trusted in. I’ve seen how much my game has improved being out on the field, and I think if I was to stay back for another year, it would have stopped or paused my growth in my game.”

From there, Moananu looked at other options within New Zealand, but was met with a similar response.

“Without giving too much away, it was sort of a similar situation to Christchurch,” Moananu said.

“Teams offered me that fourth [hooker] role as injury cover. Having had a little bit of a bigger role out there [at the Crusaders] this year and seeing how much growth I got, it just made me hungry to play more.”

“That’s probably the main reason I was like, I don’t really want to stay in New Zealand then if there’s no opportunity for me to compete to play.”

That’s where the Waratahs came to the party with a full-time contract.

Moananu has committed for 2026, with the option of staying in 2027.

He made it clear to Newstalk ZB his move to Sydney isn’t because he’s eligible to play for the Wallabies.

“No, I’ve seen a lot of people ask me if I’ve got an Australian family member,” Moananu laughs.

“And I’m like ‘no, I don’t have any’.”

While there’s disappointment he’ll no longer be a Crusader, Moananu holds no resentment.

He explains it’s the connections and memories that’ll stand out beyond the on-field success.

“Obviously the winning is good, but the friendships I’ve made with guys like Christian Lio-Willie, Chay Fihaki, George Bower, these boys are family to me,” Moananu said.

”And the people of Christchurch, the loyal fans that always come out to open training and the games. It’s those moments that made my time a lot more special.”

The Crusaders confirmed yesterday that experienced lock Quinten Strange is off to Japan (Urayasu D-Rocks), joining James O’Connor (Leicester Tigers), Levi Aumua (Yokohama Canon Eagles) and Moananu (Waratahs) as members of the championship-winning squad to depart.