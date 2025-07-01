“It’s hard to sum it up, but it means so much to be a part of this team,” said Blackadder.
“What the team’s done previously, the history behind it and the legacy that’s there and the players who have worn the jersey before you - it’s a rich history and to be continuing that and enjoying it along the way is really special.”
A host of players have recently re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, including Crusaders captain David Havili, Blues winger Caleb Clarke, Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor and Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi.
The All Blacks will name their team to face France on Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s first test in Dunedin.
Meanwhile, Levi Aumua’s time at the Crusaders appears over with the centre signing for Yokohama in Japan’s Rugby League One competition, where he will be coached by Leon MacDonald.
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.