Liam Napier and Elliott Smith break down the likely All Blacks team to play France in Dunedin this weekend.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Ethan Blackadder has re-signed with the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby until 2026, despite missing out on the All Blacks squad to face France.

The 30-year-old said it was an easy decision to put pen to paper, ensuring he’ll get the chance to run out on Christchurch’s new Te Kaha Stadium next year.

“I’m sticking round for one more and I’m absolutely rapt,” said Blackadder. “There’s no other team I’d rather be playing for.

“I just love the Crusaders. We’ve got a real brotherhood here and we’re all very close friends, I’m stoked.”

Blackadder played an influential role in helping the Crusaders win the Super Rugby Pacific title last month, beating the Chiefs 16-12 in the final.