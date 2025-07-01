But his form wasn’t enough to make the All Blacks’ 33-man squad to face France. Even with injuries in the loose forwards, other names have been preferred including Crusaders teammate Christian Lio-Willie.

Ethan Blackadder in action against for the All Blacks against Fiji. Photo / Photosport

Since making his test debut in 2021, Blackadder has only amassed 14 tests, in large part because of injuries.

It’s also taken six years to bring up 50 matches for the Crusaders, but Blackadder says playing for the red and blacks means everything to him.

“It’s hard to sum it up, but it means so much to be a part of this team,” said Blackadder.

“What the team’s done previously, the history behind it and the legacy that’s there and the players who have worn the jersey before you - it’s a rich history and to be continuing that and enjoying it along the way is really special.”

A host of players have recently re-signed with New Zealand Rugby, including Crusaders captain David Havili, Blues winger Caleb Clarke, Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor and Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi.

The All Blacks will name their team to face France on Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s first test in Dunedin.

Meanwhile, Levi Aumua’s time at the Crusaders appears over with the centre signing for Yokohama in Japan’s Rugby League One competition, where he will be coached by Leon MacDonald.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.