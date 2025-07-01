With Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson also ruled out of Saturday’s opening assignment against the significantly under strength French, due to a 12-day HIA (head injury assessment) stand-down, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Christian Lio-Willie are now poised for test debuts.

Ardie Savea will feature prominently in Scott Robertson's plans for this Saturday's test. Photo / Photosport

Kirifi was named as one of five loose forwards in the original All Blacks July squad, with Lio-Willie elevated from injury cover following Sititi’s absence.

“Wally, we know the performances he’s given us in an All Blacks jersey so we’ll miss him,” Robertson said.

“It gives someone else an opportunity. Christian was in and around the squad and has played great at No 8 and we’ve got the ability for guys to play in a number of positions so the utility factor will come into play.”

Robertson appears likely to persist with plans to shift Savea from No 8, where he consistently featured for the All Blacks in recent years and was recognised as World Rugby Player of the Year in 2023, to openside.

That would allow Lio-Willie to start at No 8 after impressing there for the Crusaders; Samipeni Finau to gain another crack at owning the blindside brief and Kirifi to debut from the bench.

Starting Kirifi at openside appeals as it would promote the noted Hurricanes turnover weapon from the outset but in the quest for balance, the All Blacks may believe that option leaves their loose trio undersized.

Savea, for his part, is unfazed whether he dons the seven or eight jersey.

“The loosie roles are quite interchangeable on the field - there’s no specific role,” Savea said.

“I enjoyed playing with the [Moana] guys, it’s not about you individually - it’s about how you collectively work together. That’s something I want to build as a loose trio for the All Blacks is to connect, play well and know each other instinctively.

“It can be a bit heavy and cluttered because you’re trying to learn everything new but it’s about how fast we can connect and nail our roles.”

While interest centres on rookies Kirifi and Lio-Willie, Finau is also in the spotlight.

The All Blacks are clear in demands for their blindside to be the uncompromising enforcer of the forward pack – one in the Jerome Kaino, Shannon Frizell, Liam Squire mould.

Investment and faith in Finau is yet to be repaid, though. Discipline concerns remain prevalent too.

Finau may mature into the consistent, bruising, ball carrying, punishing defensive presence and lineout asset the All Blacks crave but, at this point, he is yet to convince.

As Sititi works through his recovery and with uncapped Chiefs loose forward Simon Parker on the radar, Finau must soon grasp his chance or he risks being usurped.

Robertson was succinct when asked what he wants from Finau this week.

“The physicality, trusting himself and being aggressive within the law.”

Outside the loose forwards the All Blacks are, this week at least, expected to favour cohesion and established combinations but talented Highlanders lock Fabian Holland could be included for his debut, too.

Tamaiti Williams’ knee surgery will pave the way for Ethan de Groot to start on his home patch – and for Chiefs loosehead Ollie Norris to debut from the bench.

Robertson is intent on handing every member of his 33-man squad game time - just as he did last July – but for an opening test of the year when the All Blacks are traditionally scratchy, don’t expect widespread experimentation.

“That’s the art of it isn’t it? You want to give everyone a go,” Robertson said.

“We want to get some combination and cohesion – that’s our advantage at the moment if we make it that way with guys who have played footy together, then you get the balance of how many changes over the series.”

Back from his successful six-month stint with Irish powerhouses Leinster, Jordie Barrett is refreshed, ready to go, and expected to be thrust straight in at second five-eighths outside brother Beauden.

Who partners Barrett in the midfield holds intrigue after Rieko Ioane posted training pictures of him donning the No 11 bib.

Hurricanes centre Billy Proctor’s case is increasingly compelling but he may have to wait until later in this French series with Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece, the squad’s only specialist wings, likely to start on the edge.

Possible All Blacks team:

15. Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Cam Roigard, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Samipeni Finau, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Tupou Vaa’i, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ethan de Groot

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.