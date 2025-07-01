Pasifika Futures Ltd, which is linked to Moana Pasifika’s owner, the Pasifika Medical Association Group, has held the Whānau Ora contract for Pasifika communities since 2014. From July, however, it will lose this contract as part of changes to the Government’s commissioning approach.

“You’ve seen what the team did for New Zealand and the people,” said Savea. ”I think it’ll be a huge loss if Moana wasn’t in any rugby competition.

“We’re the Lord’s team, we’re the people’s team – so, hopefully whatever that looks like above my shoulders, it can work out.”

Ardie Savea with Moana Pasifika fans this season. Photo / Photosport

If Moana is still in action next season, Savea won’t be there. The All Blacks loosie has opted to take another sabbatical in Japan with the Kobe Steelers, although he does remain contracted for the 2027 season.

After a few weeks off with family, Savea’s mindset has quickly turned to the All Blacks, with their first test taking place on Saturday in Dunedin against France.

Savea says he didn’t realise how exhausted he was until he had the chance to step back and reflect on what Moana achieved during the season.

“I was tired and probably didn’t realise at the time, a bit fatigued,” said Savea.

“When the heart and spirit’s full, it kind of takes over your body and, you’re just doing things that you love. So, it was nice to just take a breath and relax. And it’s nice to come back in here and get stuck into it.

“I think everyone needs that after a big season and a Super Rugby season. It’s just nice to step away from the game and be a dad, be a husband and just enjoy some downtime.”

There has been plenty of criticism about the French squad, with 28 of the 37 players named having fewer than 10 test caps.

An additional five players who featured in the French Top 14 final will link up with the squad but will only be available for the second and third tests.

Regardless of which rival players take the field, Savea is determined to put his best foot forward.

“When the purpose is clear, the purpose is strong and the foundation is strong, you do anything and everything to turn up,” said Savea.

“We’ve spent the last couple of days coming together as one and that’s what works for me.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

