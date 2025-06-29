All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is set to join Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport with Jason Pine to talk about his first squad selection of the year and take listeners calls.

It comes after Robertson, about to start his second year in the role, named his first All Blacks squad of 2025 on Monday ahead of the home series against France, beginning next week.

Six new faces picked for first squad of 2025

Following a spate of injuries and departures offshore, Robertson has put his faith in six newcomers to face Les Bleus, themselves weakened by an inability to select from their full complement for the tour opener, writes the Herald’s Alex Powell.

After close to a decade of service at both Super Rugby and NPC level, Hurricanes standout and co-captain Du’Plessis Kirifi has earned his first-call up. The 28-year-old was arguably the form No 7 in this year’s competition, and takes the place of Sam Cane – who left Aotearoa for Japan at the end of 2024.

His inclusion, though, comes at the expense of Ethan Blackadder, who was overlooked, and after Peter Lakai’s injury, with Robertson naming just five specialist loose forwards.

The Highlanders have contributed two of the six new players, despite finishing Super Rugby Pacific as the lowest-placed of the New Zealand sides.

Versatile back Timoci Tavatavanawai has earned his maiden selection, and provides Robertson with cover in both the midfield and on the wing. The 27-year-old was a clear standout in the early rounds of Super Rugby Pacific, but was unable to steer his side into a playoffs place.

Tavatavanawai is one of six midfielders picked in the 35-man squad, but is also an option to cover the wing, with incumbent Mark Tele’a having signed to join Japanese side Toyota Verblitz from next season.

New All Blacks squad members (from left) Du’Plessis Kirifi, Fabian Holland and Timoci Tavatavanawai. Photo / Dean Purcell

Having impressed for both the All Blacks XV and as a development player with the All Blacks, Fabian Holland’s rapid rise into Robertson’s plans has taken the next step.

An injury to Sam Darry, who himself debuted in 2024, means Holland wins his first selection, after only recently qualifying for New Zealand having relocated from the Netherlands.

In the front row, the Chiefs make up the rest of the uncapped brigade.

Following injury to Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 25-year-old prop Ollie Norris has been called up for the first time and will contest the No 1 jersey with incumbents Ethan de Groot and Tamaiti Williams.

Hooker Brodie McAlister, meanwhile, is arguably the squad’s one and only bolter. The 28-year-old moved north from the Crusaders to the Chiefs at the start of the season, but largely played back-up to Samisoni Taukei’aho.

His inclusion comes with Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua sidelined by a hamstring injury, and ahead of Crusaders youngster George Bell, who was selected for the first time and debuted last year.

“Around three-quarters of the players named today were part of our squad for the 2024 northern tour, which is important because we want to continue to build on the rugby we were playing at the end of last year,” Robertson said on Monday.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson at the naming of his first squad for the 2025 season. Photo / Dean Purcell

“We have balanced that with an exciting group of new and returning players who have performed during Super Rugby Pacific.

“For the five uncapped players – Ollie, Brodie, Fabian, Du’Plessis and Timoci – this is a particularly special day.

“These players have all impressed us with their talent and work ethic and have earned their opportunity to be part of this All Blacks squad.

“We know that each of these players possesses the ability to make their mark in the black jersey and we look forward to working with them over the coming weeks.”

Elsewhere, Quinn Tupaea returns to the All Blacks for the first time since 2022.

The 26-year-old’s World Cup dreams were crushed when a reckless tackle by Wallabies lock Darcy Swain left him with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, and forced Tupaea to spend the last two years building back to form.

But Tupaea’s selection leaves no room for Crusaders captain David Havili, despite leading his side to the Super Rugby Pacific title last week.

Meanwhile an ankle injury to loose forward Wallace Sititi has ruled him out of the French series, with the uncapped Christian Lio-Willie called in as his replacement.

Sititi was initially named in the 35-man squad on Monday, but the All Blacks announced on Thursday he would require surgery.

Blues loose forward Dalton Papali’i replaces Lio-Willie as injury cover for Luke Jacobson, who races to prove his fitness to face France.

Chiefs prop George Dyer joined the squad as training cover yesterday.

