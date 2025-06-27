The Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMA) is one of rugby league team Moana Pasifika’s biggest backers. Photo / Photosport

The review will focus on whether the commissioning agencies have met their contractual obligations for the use of those funds, he said.

Te Puni Kōkiri has written to both agencies with a please-explain and seeking clarity on the allegations.

“It is in everyone’s best interest that we find out what happened,” Samuels said.

“We must safeguard taxpayers’ money, which is why I have commissioned a thorough review to get to the bottom of these serious allegations,” he said.

Te Puni Kokiri chief executive and secretary for Māori development Dave Samuels. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Terms of reference for the review and the reviewer would be announced next week, he said.

The Outcome Agreements with Te Pou Matakana and Pasifika Futures were also going to be in scope for the review.

Both agencies’ general commissioning outcome agreements end on Monday. Four new agencies’ contracts with Whānau Ora will begin on Tuesday.

The Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMA) is one of rugby team Moana Pasifika’s biggest backers.

Through its controlled entity Pasifika Futures (also a charity), it has held the lucrative government contract for Whānau Ora commissioning for Pasifika since 2014.

The contract represents more than half PMA’s revenue – in some years it has constituted the vast majority.

The contract is worth $44.35 million in the current financial year, which ends next week; it was also worth $44.35m in 2023/24, $36.34m in 2022/23, and $57.64m in 2021/22.

In three of those years, PMA used the Whānau Ora contract to directly bolster Moana Pasifika’s finances, by $770,000 a year in 2022/23 and in 2023/24.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.