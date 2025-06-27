The organisation using taxpayer money to fund rugby team Moana Pasifika is among two agencies subject to a just-launched probe into allegations of inappropriate use of public money.
The review is in aim of safeguarding taxpayer funds, Te Puni Kōkiri secretary for Māori development Dave Samuels said.
TheGovernment’s principal policy adviser on Māori wellbeing and development, Te Puni Kōkiri announced it had started an independent review into two agencies today.
Te Pou Matakana Ltd and Pasifika Futures Ltd are commissioning agencies for Whānau Ora. Both are facing “serious” allegations of inappropriate use of taxpayer funds, said Samuels, who is also chief executive of Te Puni Kōkiri.