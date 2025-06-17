Advertisement
Updated

Super Rugby Pacific: Ardie Savea departs Moana Pasifika for 2026, takes up second Japanese sabbatical

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ardie Savea will depart Moana Pasifika for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season to return to Japan’s Rugby League One with the Kobe Steelers.

The 31-year-old spent the 2024 season with Kobe, thanks to a sabbatical clause in his New Zealand Rugby contract, but returned to Aotearoa this season after

