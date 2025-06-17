“On the other hand, Japan is a special place and I love the culture and the people. It’s exciting to return to a club that has given me an opportunity to have beautiful experiences on and off the field.”
As captain, Savea led Moana to their best season to date as they finished the season with six wins from 14 games. They missed the playoffs on bonus points despite having the same win-loss record as the Blues.
“Ardie obviously goes with our blessing,” said Moana Pasifika head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga.
“These sabbaticals are part of the modern game and we have been preparing for this for some time.
“We will continue to build the momentum of our movement in 2026 and work hard to grow our game so that we will be even better when he gets back to us in 2027.”
On a personal level, Savea was named Super Rugby Pacific’s player of the year, a title he sealed before the end of the regular season because he was so far ahead in the points system.
Savea’s departure also comes after Moana released 15 players following their final game of 2025, but they have recruited former All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape for next season.
Savea is the latest All Black to take a sabbatical in 2026, with Rieko Ioane to miss the Blues’ season to join Irish side Leinster, a year after midfield partner Jordie Barrett did the same.