Ardie Savea will depart Moana Pasifika for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season to return to Japan’s Rugby League One with the Kobe Steelers.

The 31-year-old spent the 2024 season with Kobe, thanks to a sabbatical clause in his New Zealand Rugby contract, but returned to Aotearoa this season after transferring from the Hurricanes to Moana.

Savea is signed with NZR through to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia and will end up spending half of that cycle playing in Japan.

“I have so much love for what we started with Moana this year so I’m looking forward to coming back in 2027,” Savea said.

“It’s hard to leave, even though it’s only for one season, but I’ll be supporting the team from afar and will stay involved behind the scenes. This year at Moana Pasifika was the happiest I’ve been in my career.