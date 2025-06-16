Smart mouthguards have come under the spotlight again ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific final after Ethan Blackadder was mistakenly sent from the field during the Crusaders’ 21-14 semifinal win over the Blues.

The mouthguards, compulsory in training and matches, were introduced ahead of the 2024 season by World Rugby, and are supposed to send an alert to medical staff so a player who has suffered a significant head knock can be withdrawn from the pitch for a concussion test.

But confusion reigned in Christchurch on Friday night with eight players across both teams sent from the field for a head injury assessment, including Blackadder, who was instructed to leave the field instead of Scott Barrett.

In the 26th minute with the Blues leading 14-7, prop Joshua Fusitu’a was yellow carded after a dangerous tackle head clash with Crusaders captain Barrett, and, before play resumed, referee James Doleman ordered Blackadder from the field due to an alert from his mouthguard.

Blackadder was puzzled and questioned Doleman who checked with another official and said it was due to a mouthguard alert.