Live updates of the Super Rugby semifinal between the Crusaders and the Blues in Christchurch.

To listen to the Alternative Commentary Collective call click here.

Crusaders team to face the Blues

The Crusaders will be without All Black Tamaiti Williams when they host the Blues on Friday night, with the loosehead prop unavailable due to a knee injury.

That sees George Bower move into the starting side in the lone change to the run-on XV. Subsequently, Seb Calder has joined the bench as cover at prop.

“He hasn’t been able to make it into this week’s group. He obviously copped a bit of a knee bang so he’s not in the group,” Crusaders coach Rob Penney said of Williams’ unavailability.

“George [Bower] has been magnificent for us. He’s had an 80 and a few longer stints on the park so we’ve got no doubt he’ll do a great job.”

The only other change also comes on the bench, where Jamie Hannah replaces Tahlor Cahill.

Should the Crusaders beat the Blues, they will earn the right to host next week’s final in Christchurch.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Ethan Blackadder 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Sevu Reece 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Chay Fihaki 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. Kershawl Sykes-Martin 18. Seb Calder 19. Jamie Hannah 20. Cullen Grace 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Blues team to face the Crusaders

The Blues have made just one change to the starting side that beat the Chiefs last weekend, with Zarn Sullivan starting at fullback.

That is a straight swap for Corey Evans, who drops out of the match-day 23.

“It’s going to be a tough game and we need to be as accurate as possible,” Blues coach Vern Cotter said.

“There’s been good clarity this week and the boys are up for it. We’re going to enjoy the contest.

“We’re putting things together at the right time of the year. The guys know how to win big games and that’s our goal again on Friday night.”

Blues: 1. Joshua Fusitu’a 2. Ricky Riccitelli 3. Marcel Renata 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 5. Laghlan McWhannell 6. Adrian Choat 7. Dalton Papali’i 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Finlay Christie 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. A.J. Lam 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele’a 15. Zarn Sullivan.

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Jordan Lay 18. Angus Ta’avao 19. Josh Beehre 20. Anton Segner 21. Sam Nock 22. Harry Plummer 23. Cole Forbes.