Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

The unwanted feeling that has returned to Super Rugby Pacific – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ryan Bridge talks to Bonnie Jansen and Winston Aldworth after Liam Lawson is forced to retire from Canadian Grand Prix.
Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
Learn more
  • New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson claims Super Rugby Pacific is now faster and more fan-friendly, with improved stats and audiences.
  • Playoffs have seen a rise in yellow cards, raising concerns about disciplinary issues affecting major games.
  • The criticism focuses on inconsistent refereeing and the impact of head-contact protocols on game outcomes.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson was on a self-congratulatory drive last week to proclaim that Super Rugby Pacific has been rejuvenated into a faster, slicker, fan-friendly competition in the last few years.

His claim wasn’t fanciful or without merit, as the stats around average ball-in-play time and tries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Super Rugby

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby