Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Crusaders v Chiefs: Super Rugby Pacific final showdown in Christchurch one to watch – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Braydon Ennor and his Crusaders teammates celebrate after beating the Blues on Friday. Photo / Photosport

Braydon Ennor and his Crusaders teammates celebrate after beating the Blues on Friday. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford
Opinion by Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Crusaders will face the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final in Christchurch on Saturday.
  • Crusaders coach Rob Penney credits the team’s success to returning players and strong defence.
  • The Chiefs, led by Damien McKenzie, showcased their attacking prowess in their win over the Brumbies.

The Super Rugby Pacific final on Saturday night, when the Crusaders host the Chiefs, should be a tremendously tense, exciting contest. I can fully understand why the TAB is offering exactly the same odds, of $1.90, for both teams.

Few would have been predicting, before the 2025 season

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rugby