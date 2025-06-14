Follow the action as the Chiefs and Brumbies look to book their spot in next week’s Super Rugby Pacific final.

Chiefs team to face the Brumbies

The Chiefs have made several changes to the side that lost to the Blues in Hamilton last weekend, with four players returning to the starting XV.

Captain Luke Jacobson has been named at openside flanker after being a late withdrawal last week due to injury, while Wallace Sititi starts at No 8. Kaylum Boshier has been named on the bench, with Simon Parker unavailable due to an ankle injury.

In the tight five, Ollie Norris will start at loosehead prop with Jared Proffit named on the bench, while Jimmy Tupou replaces Josh Lord as locking cover, with Lord ruled out under concussion protocols.

There is one change in the backline, with Quinn Tupaea returning at second five-eighths, seeing Gideon Wrampling move back to the bench.

“This week is about fronting up physically, staying disciplined, and backing our style to rise to the occasion,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Jared Proffit 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Jimmy Tupou 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Simon Parker (ankle), Liam Coombes-Fabling (hamstring), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (toe), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Sione Ahio (ankle).

Brumbies team to face the Chiefs

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has named an unchanged line-up from the side that eliminated the Hurricanes in Canberra last weekend.

“The boys are peaking at the right time. I thought they played really well on the weekend,” Larkham said.

“The selection is based on performance, but we also certainly want continuity going into the finals. And it’s a nice to have at this stage of the season.

“We’ll make sure that we keep our emotions in check this week. The boys can get a lot of confidence out of the way that we’re playing. There’s a lot of stats that show that we’re playing very good footy and we’ve also shown consistency throughout the season.

“We’re certainly expecting a few more people for finals footy on Saturday. We know when we get to Hamilton, they’ll be very loud with the cowbells and they’re very passionate about their team over there. It’ll be a great atmosphere for both teams to play in front of.”

Brumbies: 1. James Slipper 2. Billy Pollard 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c) 4. Nick Frost 5. Tom Hooper 6. Rob Valetini 7. Rory Scott 8. Tuaina Taii Tualima 9. Ryan Lonergan 10. Noah Lolesio 11. Corey Toole 12. David Feliuai 13. Len Ikitau 14. Andy Muirhead 15. Tom Wright.

Bench: 16. Lachlan Lonergan 17. Lington Ieli 18. Feao Fotuaika 19. Lachlan Shaw 20. Luke Reimer 21. Harrison Goddard 22. Jack Debreczeni 23. Ollie Sapsford.

Unavailable: Charlie Cale (back), Austin Anderson (jaw), Lachie Hooper (knee), Harry Vella (knee), Blake Schoupp (Achilles, season).