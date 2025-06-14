Williams, the son of All Black great Sir Bryan Williams, has since had a full-circle moment – now coaching a junior side at the club, trying to replicate the experiences that he had for the next generation.

“Organisations can talk about inclusivity. They have all sorts of fancy words about what makes a club or organisation successful, Ponsonby have lived it. We’re the sum of our people, standing on the shoulders of legends of the past,” an emotional Williams told the Herald.

Former international rugby player Paul Williams (left) with Ponsonby Rugby Club chairman Greg Edmonds. Photo / David Latu

“Sitting in professional changing rooms, it was the emotion that I felt playing for Ponsonby that I drew on. What it truly means to play for your community, your family, your mates and those who have gone before you in an organisation.”

The club celebrated its 150th anniversary last year – and holds the record for producing more All Blacks (48) than any other club in New Zealand.

“That longevity sort of speaks for itself, going through the great wars, Great Depression, lots of trialling times for the club, [and] they’ve found a way,” Williams said. “It speaks to the character of the people, the dedication of volunteers and I think it’s something very special where we can broaden our offering across other sport groups.”

Williams said no viable option for the relocation of the club – which currently has over 1000 playing members – has been presented.

Kiwi entertainment heavyweights like Neil Finn are backing a "bowl" style revamp for Western Springs Stadium, proposed by Ponsonby Rugby Club, CRS Records and Eccles Entertainment. Photo / Supplied

Cox’s Bay Reserve in Westmere has been touted as a solution but is already used to full capacity by Ponsonby Rugby and local schools.

“There’s not enough room for clubrooms. There’s a shortage of car parks and the area is too closely encircled by houses to accommodate a clubroom facility.”

Williams said if Ponsonby is forced to leave Western Springs, it’s likely the club would have to split itself and its facilities across multiple venues.

He said Victoria Park in Central Auckland had also been suggested, but similar concerns have been raised about its availability, lack of car parks and limited space for clubrooms.

“Members are fearful. We’re up against a very moneyed machine, where the AFC-linked consortium have no doubt had their eyes on Western Springs well before the public consultation was launched.

“They’re trying to portray themselves as a community home, where its true intent is to be the home of Auckland FC and they’re trying to muddy the story.”

Involved in the proposal to overhaul Western Springs Stadium and build a 12,500-seat stadium is 77-test All Black Ali Williams – who ironically played for Ponsonby Rugby Club’s premier side 34 times growing up.

Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray are behind a second proposal to replace Western Springs with a 12,500-seat sports stadium, which would be the new home of Auckland FC. Photo / Photosport

“Ali had a big contribution as a player, he sort of started his rugby here as a late teenager. [He] contributed to some of our Gallagher Shield successes and we’re proud of him as being a Ponsonby All Black.

“I struggle to see how in their proposal they can’t find a home for a well-established, successful, healthy, community-driven club that is already on-site... If they’re true to their proposal of being for the community, how can you not accommodate a club of our longevity and service to the community?”

Williams said the uncertainty surrounding the future of Western Springs was the hardest time the prominent club had faced in its history.

“We believe our proposal speaks to what the use of a public reserve should be and we are just hoping there’s enough common sense in the community that will see us over the line.

“AFC no doubt had a great maiden season, [but] I can’t see why they need to come to Western Springs to build a flash stadium for their professional sports team at the expense of the community. Go Media stadium presents as a perfect site where the city is already benefiting by having multiple tenants.

“No doubt there’s hundreds of thousands of other rugby clubs that all have dedicated volunteers putting in the hours, we are not different. Except Ponsonby is my home, our home and we want to see a future.”

‘Western Springs crying out for it to happen’ - Auckland Arena consortium

A report to the governing body in April outlined the benefits and downsides of the two proposals.

It said the Auckland Arena would likely lead to a huge increase in the use of Western Springs, private investors would bring a strong history of running similar venues, and fund the ongoing running and maintenance costs. Other benefits included addressing shortages for indoor sports and a gap in high-performance facilities for football.

The downsides included the potential impact on other stadiums, and the development of the outer fields displacing music venues, which could move to Go Media (Mt Smart) Stadium.

The Auckland Arena team released a video of its proposal, featuring a campaign to generate public support.

“Western Springs is just crying out for it to happen,” Ali Williams said.

In a statement earlier this year, Mowbray said the group’s proposal would not require public funding.

“The heart of the complex will be the 12,500-seat stadium, which will become home for Auckland FC. The city has a stadium shortage, which this will help to rectify. The complex is expected to create long-term social, economic, environmental, and cultural benefits for Auckland without any burden of cost to the ratepayer.

“The proposal is backed by local and international investors, with local motivation around giving back to Auckland. Auckland FC, who this will become the new home of, has seen massive success in its first season, creating a loyal and significant fan base in the city.”

Professional team v amateur club

Ponsonby Rugby Club chairman Greg Edmonds said the consultation process had been “really frustrating”.

“They are a professional team, we are an amateur club,” he said of the club’s fight against the Auckland FC consortium.

It is the only rugby club in Auckland not operating or using council facilities, as council body Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) oversees the stadium.

“Auckland Council I don’t think are putting aside our history, TAU are. They’ve treated us like a tenant basically with a lease that’s about to expire,” Edmonds said.

The TAU board has already evaluated the two plans and said the Auckland Arena with a new 12,500-seat sports stadium is its preferred option.

Computer-generated artist impression of a proposed redevelopment of Western Springs Stadium to house Auckland FC and basketball facilities from a consortium led by Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams.

“The councillors have made it very clear to TAU that TAU can’t make the decision on the options for Western Springs, but the governing body will make that decision – which is the 20 ward councillors and the Mayor,” Edmonds said.

The problem for a club the size of Ponsonby was that you couldn’t just squeeze it into a square box, he said.

“None of the options they’ve come up with will be able to accommodate us without significant compromises... and it will impact on our growth capability.

“The burden on the committee and the administration of the club has been significant.”

Edmonds said the Western Springs Bowl proposal would complement the natural amphitheatre of the venue, with a 5000-8000 seated boutique stadium – and open up the possibility of hosting sports other than rugby. It would also be able to accommodate up to 50,000 people for music and festival events under the proposal.

“We don’t just see rugby played here. Football could be played here, rugby league, any rectangular sport requirement could be playing at a ground that would create a much greater spectator experience than any other field in Auckland.

“This could become New Zealand’s festival facility for rectangular sports.

“It actually isn’t about Ponsonby Rugby, we just happen to be the tenant here. It should be more of a concern to the wider public than whether you support Ponsonby Rugby or not.”

Edmonds said if the Auckland Arena proposal went ahead, the facility would have to be maintained by the AFC consortium for 100 years.

“It will look great on opening day and even in 10 years’ time. In 70 years’ time, no one is going to be around who was involved in this decision at the time. Will the Mowbrays still own Auckland FC in 70 years’ time? Will there be an AFC?

“All those factors that could happen, I think it’ll end up being a burden to the council because the only thing that will happen is the ratepayer will have to fund it otherwise they’ll have to tear it down.”

