In a statement released today, the club said it was throwing its support behind what it described as a new community-first proposal for Western Springs.

The plan would involve the creation of a multi-purpose venue that could be used for sports, music, festivals and the wider community – all while keeping the land in public hands, the club said.

“We’re not looking to build walls or gates,” Williams said.

“We’re building access. Access to top-class facilities at community rates.”

The proposal being backed by the Ponsonby club would result in a 5000-8000-seat stadium that could cater for club sport, school finals competitions and community tournaments.

A permanent stage would be installed for cultural events and concerts. New clubrooms and shared changing rooms for groups such as netball, touch, basketball and fitness clubs would also be built.

A space for community gatherings – suitable for events such as local fundraisers and holiday programmes – would also be made available and all at affordable prices, the backers say.

Williams said: “We’ve seen festivals like Laneway and Pasifika fill the park with joy. Will they happen in a private, locked facility?”

The other proposed idea, backed by former All Black Ali Williams, his wife and businesswoman Anna Mowbray and American billionaires Bill Foley and Bennett Rosenthal, would result in an arena including a 12,500-seat sports stadium.

It would have a 25,000-capacity concert venue and feature eight indoor basketball courts, six padel courts, four outdoor training fields, five hospitality establishments and high-performance facilities.

That arena would cost $200 million to $300m but would be privately funded.

Ali Williams said of the idea: “Western Springs is just crying out for it to happen.”

However, Sir Bryan Williams said the privately funded idea would change the place into a concrete stadium that would likely have locked-door access.

“Let’s be honest, private management means restricted access – high hireage fees and limited availability.

“That’s not the Auckland we want to live in,” he said.

