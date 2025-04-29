The TAU board has already evaluated the two plans and said the Auckland Arena with a new 12,500-seat sports stadium is its preferred option.

A report and attachments of nearly 300 pages for councillors contain new details of the two plans, which have been presented to councillors behind closed doors and limited details shared with the public.

Proposals

An artist's impression of how the proposed Auckland Arena will look.

Auckland Arena

Backers: Ali Williams, Anna Mowbray, Bill Foley, Bennett Rosenthal

12,500-seat sports stadium

25,000-capacity concert venue

8 indoor basketball courts

6 padel courts

4 outdoor training fields

5 hospitality establishments

High-performance facilities

Cost: $200 million-$300m privately funded

Sir Bryan Williams at the Ponsonby Rugby Club he wants to remain at Western Springs. Photo / Dean Purcell

Western Springs Bowl

Backers: Ponsonby Rugby Club, CRS Records, Eccles Entertainment

Multi-sport hub for Ponsonby Rugby Club and other clubs

50,000-seat concert venue with permanent stage

Boutique 5000-seat stadium

Cost: $30m, including ratepayer funding of $18m-$20m

Despite TAU saying it did not want proposals that rely on ratepayer funding, the Western Springs Bowl requires ratepayer funding of $18m to $20m, and the Auckland Arena proposal would involve ratepayers forking out $13m to move or upgrade Stadium Rd, which runs into Western Springs.

The Auckland Arena will have up to 500 car parks for the public to access the gym/health centre, courts and hospitality between 5am and 10pm daily. The park and ride station at Constellation Drive on the North Shore has 370 car parks.

In the report to the governing body, officers outline the benefits and downsides of the two proposals.

It said the Auckland Arena would likely lead to a huge increase in the use of Western Springs, private investors would bring a strong history of running similar venues, and fund the ongoing running and maintenance costs. Other benefits include addressing shortages for indoor sports and a gap in high-performance facilities for football.

The downsides include the potential impact on other stadiums, and the development of the outer fields displacing music venues, which could move to Go Media (Mt Smart) Stadium.

The Western Springs Bowl would improve the venue for concerts and festivals, and attract more international acts; the 5000-seat stadium meets a need within the city’s stadium network, particularly for rugby, said the report.

The downsides would likely mean ongoing running costs for the council, particularly for Ponsonby Rugby Club; and fewer visitors than the Auckland Arena. Large events would also require new investment in public transport.

The Auckland Arena team has released a video of its proposal, featuring a campaign to generate public support.

All Black Ali Williams said: “Western Springs is just crying out for it to happen.”

The backers of the Western Springs Bowl have said they did not wish to comment beyond what TAU has released until the process is concluded.

Jason Jones (left) and councillor John Watson have been critical of the process to move speedway from Western Springs. Photo / Alex Burton

The report touches on a judicial review brought by the Western Springs Speedway Association (WSSA) over the lawfulness of the council decision last October to move the motorsport to Waikaraka Park in Onehunga.

Officers said “litigation gives rise to uncertainty in the decision-making process and may have financial and reputational implications” for the council and TAU.

WSSA spokesman Jason Jones said the judicial review aimed to overturn the council’s decision, go back to square one, and hold a fair process.

Public consultation on the three options will run from May 19 to June 15.

