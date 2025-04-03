Western Springs speedway came to an end after 97 years on March 22.
Auckland Council’s decision to move speedway from Western Springs to Waikaraka Park faces a court challenge.
The Western Springs Speedway Association claims the council used fabricated documents and failed to consult properly.
The association argues Waikaraka Park’s smaller capacity will lead to lost sponsorship and decreased attendance.
The Western Springs Speedway Association today lodged a judicial review at the High Court at Auckland over the lawfulness of the council decision in October to move the motorsport to Waikaraka Park in Onehunga.
Speedway’s days at Western Springs were numbered on October 30 when councillors voted 11-8 to spend $11 million upgrading Waikaraka Park – the home of stock and saloon car racing – for speedway from next summer.
The October 30 vote followed the revelation at the governing body a week earlier that a letter from Speedway New Zealand general manager Aaron Kirby saying a letter on the agenda in support of consolidation was “a complete misrepresentation”.
The meeting was adjourned to clarify the position of all the letters of support, which found that a second letter from the Auckland TQ Midget Association incorrectly portrayed its views and was withdrawn from the agenda.
Association spokesman Jason Jones said the aim is to overturn the council’s decision and go back to square one with a fair process. Work on Waikaraka Park should go on hold while the legal battle takes place, he said.
The association, with about 1000 members from speedway and the community, has alleged multiple breaches of processes and legal obligations by the council to consult with affected parties.
Furthermore, the association has alleged that fabricated and tampered documents were used in the decision-making to suggest a level of support for the move from Western Springs that did not exist.
The legal action has cost the association about $40,000 to date, and Jones thought the court action will cost about the same. Donations from speedway drivers, supporters, and the public of a few dollars to one for $13,000 have been made to the association.
"The whole process has been unjust and hasn't followed the Local Government Act
It said Waikaraka Park was too small, with a crowd capacity of 3500, compared to Western Springs, where more than 100,000 fans attended the final, 12-night season.
“Motorsport is expensive, and sponsorship covers a generous portion of costs. Reduced crowd capacity leads to lost sponsorship and decreased competitor numbers, then the crowds stop coming,” the association said in a statement.
Association secretary Susanne Davis said speedway has been her life with her poppa, father, and kids going every week of the season.
“It’s been really rough since we lost Dad last July, and I’ve got to fight it for dad. It’s not moving(from Western Springs),” she said.
