Mayor Wayne Brown was among those who voted to move the motorsport and turned down a request from speedway supporters to address the governing body.

The last night race for speedway at Western Springs was on March 22.

The October 30 vote followed the revelation at the governing body a week earlier that a letter from Speedway New Zealand general manager Aaron Kirby saying a letter on the agenda in support of consolidation was “a complete misrepresentation”.

The meeting was adjourned to clarify the position of all the letters of support, which found that a second letter from the Auckland TQ Midget Association incorrectly portrayed its views and was withdrawn from the agenda.

Association spokesman Jason Jones said the aim is to overturn the council’s decision and go back to square one with a fair process. Work on Waikaraka Park should go on hold while the legal battle takes place, he said.

The association, with about 1000 members from speedway and the community, has alleged multiple breaches of processes and legal obligations by the council to consult with affected parties.

Speedway is no more at Western Springs. Photo / Doug Sherring

Furthermore, the association has alleged that fabricated and tampered documents were used in the decision-making to suggest a level of support for the move from Western Springs that did not exist.

The legal action has cost the association about $40,000 to date, and Jones thought the court action will cost about the same. Donations from speedway drivers, supporters, and the public of a few dollars to one for $13,000 have been made to the association.

“The whole process has been unjust and hasn’t followed the Local Government Act

It said Waikaraka Park was too small, with a crowd capacity of 3500, compared to Western Springs, where more than 100,000 fans attended the final, 12-night season.

“Motorsport is expensive, and sponsorship covers a generous portion of costs. Reduced crowd capacity leads to lost sponsorship and decreased competitor numbers, then the crowds stop coming,” the association said in a statement.

Association secretary Susanne Davis said speedway has been her life with her poppa, father, and kids going every week of the season.

“It’s been really rough since we lost Dad last July, and I’ve got to fight it for dad. It’s not moving(from Western Springs),” she said.

