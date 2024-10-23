In the letter of “vital importance” for councillors, Kirby said the official advice “outlines a misrepresentation of the intent of our support letter for the continued investment of the Waikaraka Park upgrades.

“We would like it noted for the record that Speedway New Zealand Inc has at no time ever considered supporting the closure of Western Springs Speedway and to date have not formally been informed that this was an option being considered”.

Auckland Councillor John Watson tabled the bombshell letter. Photo / Nick Reed

After the letter was read out, acting Mayor Desley Simpson, council chief executive Phil Wilson and Tataki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill, and senior officials gathered in a huddle at the council chamber in the Auckland Town Hall to consider the matter.

When the meeting resumed, Wilson said he was responsible for keeping the process safe and ensuring councillors and people have confidence.

“We have had some new information and while I don’t want to leave the impression here that there has been some bad faith here, there is another letter from that same organisation which I think in good faith staff have taken to mean one thing, that has been called into question,” he said.

He recommended the item not proceed and be adjourned for a week to clarify matters for staff to be confident the information was robust.

Said Simspon: “We appear to have conflicting information”.

Western Springs promoter Bruce Robertson told the Herald he was disappointed in the letter from Speedway NZ, saying it administers the rules, supplies the officials and runs the tracks.

He said Palmerston North Speedway Ltd - the promoter at Western Springs - had no alternative but to move, but managed to get one more season from Tataki Auckland Unlimited, which operates Western Springs stadium.

“They say that’s the end of it. No future. If there is no future, the only alternative is Waikaraka,” he said.

Asked if he was happy with speedway moving to Waikaraka, Robertson said it didn’t worry him, saying he had come to the end of being the promoter at Western Springs after five years.

“I’m happy to continue promoting for the Auckland Stock & Saloon Car Club at Waikaraka and if that includes the Western Springs cars, fine, and I have said I will support that,” Robertson said.

The plan today was to vote to spend $11 million upgrading Waikaraka, the home of stock and saloon car racing for speedway from the 2025-2026 summer season.

The funding will used for “critical works” at Waikaraka Park in Onehunga, including improved track lighting, expanded pit areas, and refurbished facilities. New seating for spectators - the historic grandstand has been demolished - is planned following the $11m upgrade.

