A fire has broken out in a garage in Titirangi, West Auckland. Photo / Grace Chapman

13 Jul, 2025 09:36 AM 2 mins to read

Asbestos is posing a risk at a fire in a carport in the Auckland suburb of Titirangi this evening.

Photos shared online show orange flames and a large plume of grey smoke pouring across the West Auckland suburb.

Titirangi Fire Station chief fire officer Philip Taylor said on-scene crews were called to the blaze on Godley Rd about 7.30pm.

He said responding firefighters found a “fully involved” carport and shed.

Five appliances had responded and one command unit from Auckland city fire station for decontamination.