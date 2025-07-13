It’s understood asbestos was present so there was the added danger of breathing in on-scene, he said.
About 20 firefighters helped fight the blaze which was now extinguished, Taylor said.
There were no injuries and fortunately the fire had not spread to the main house or nearby properties, Taylor said.
A specialist fire investigator was at the scene and trying to identify the cause, which was not yet known.
“Nobody was injured thankfully. It’s still a little bit smokey.”
A thick fog is beginning to settle in the area as the temperature drops, and there is no wind.
An NZME reporter on the scene told the Herald Godley Rd was closed and only residents were being allowed down the street.
“The hydrant is across the road from the fire so crews are feeding the fire hose across the street.
“Vehicles are being turned around.”