“Not as huge as I would like, but it was good.”

US speedway driver Sleepy Tripp in action at Western Springs Speedway in December 1981. Photo / Norman Smith

An Act Party MP also turned up at the protest on Great North Rd, he said.

“The vibe was brilliant, there was quite a bit of grey hair there. People who have met their husbands, people who have been going since [they were] children and are now bringing their grandchildren.

“Over the 96 years, that venue has basically got a culture of its own, it’s got a heritage that can’t be transferred.”

Western Springs Speedway in Grey Lynn, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said motorsport is in New Zealand’s DNA and Western Springs Speedway is the “Taj Mahal” of motorsport in Aotearoa.

“It’s the recognised Mecca of motorsport.”

Steinbring told the Herald the spot is special because it is the only city that still has an inner-city motorsport venue.

“If Auckland loses it, Auckland loses a part of its character.”

Jason Jones (left) and Auckland City councillor John Watson are critical of the process to move speedway from Western Springs. Photo / Alex Burton

Earlier this week the Herald revealed Auckland Council is considering three rival bids to develop stadium facilities at Western Springs, with the Kiwi billionaire backer of Auckland FC putting in a proposal against a music promoter and Ponsonby Rugby Club.

A group of high-profile New Zealanders – including businesswoman Anna Mowbray and her husband, former All Blacks lock Ali Williams, along with NBA star Steven Adams – is behind the proposal to build a new 12,500-seat sports stadium at the venue.

The facility would include community sports facilities, a hospitality concourse and live entertainment facilities.

A computer-generated artist impression of a proposed redevelopment of Western Springs Stadium to house Auckland FC and basketball facilities from a consortium led by Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams. Photo / Supplied

CRS Records, a music promoter and event producer, has proposed to privately fund turning the venue into a place for live entertainment and festivals. The revamped site would be able to host cultural events, community sports and other activities, with a maximum capacity of 45,000.

The Ponsonby Rugby Club wants to extend its current occupancy and expand operations to other sports, while enabling the venue to host 50,000-capacity concerts through redevelopment of the site with a proposal to the council for further funding.

