Other speedway supporters who asked to speak were also denied.

Speedway NZ today said it was “blindsided” by yesterday’s forced move from Western Springs.

Speedway will race at Western Springs this summer season for the last time before moving to Waikaraka Park for the 2025-2026 season.

Funding of $11m will be used for “critical works” at Waikaraka Park in Onehunga, including improved track lighting, expanded pit areas, and refurbished facilities.

The $11m will be transferred from Tataki Auckland Unlimted(TAU) to the Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board, which is responsible for Waikaraka Park and supports moving speedway to Onehunga.

Western Springs Stadium and Park, Western Springs Speedway and Ponsonby Rugby Football Club in Western Springs. Photo / Jason Dorday

Buckley said the $11m would count for nothing, saying: “They are not going to look after us. They are looking after them bloody selves”.

“It’s not a fair playing field. All this bulls**t about 12 meetings (maximum) and noise there. That should all go by the board. Surely we have grown up by now. I’m really p***ed (off).

“If they can give them $11m, they can give us $11m and we could run speedway at Western Springs. There is no reason we can’t run 20 meetings. We did in the past and could do it in the future,” he said.

Ford, who grew up following speedway, said she had adapted her sport to go into stadiums - “Western Springs being the obvious choice” - with a new concept attracting international interest.

She said the refusal to allow her to speak at the governing body was “appalling” and “biased”, saying it stopped councillors from hearing from her and speedway supporters before the vote.

“The outcome should have been different,” said Ford, who has written to the Prime Minister, Sports Minister Christopher Bishop, and the Ombudsman over the matter.

Speedway New Zealand president Lani Thompson told RNZ this morning the organisation supported the upgrade of Waikaraka Park but had not agreed to close Western Springs.

Bill Buckley wants speedway to stay at Western Springs. Photo / Doug Sherring

“We were left in the dark ... We have been left out of the loop completely so we’re still trying to catch up.”

While there were rumours the speedway would leave Western Springs, key stakeholders weren’t consulted, Thompson told RNZ.

“Until you have it from officialdom, it’s just rumour really and speculation.”

Speedway felt “blindsided” about being shut out of “one of our oldest and dearest tracks”.

Speedway NZ representatives met with Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown on Tuesday when they learned of the vote.

“It would appear that it is final, however, we’re still playing catch-up to find out how this has all come about,” Thompson said.

Moving speedway, and possibly Ponsonby Rugby, from Western Springs is linked to a plan by the council’s events body, Tataki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) to find a new operator for the park.

There are unofficial reports of Western Springs being turned into a football precinct for the new Auckland FC club, owned by billionaires Bill Foley and the Mowbray family.

Buckley, who owns Buckley Systems, the world’s leading supplier of precision electromagnets, said he knew the Mowbray family and heard they were proposing a football precinct, including a gym, training sheds, and a new stand.

“The Mowbrays are looking for money. They are putting about 20% in themselves and that Bill guy is putting in a bit less,” said Buckley.

TAU sought expressions of interest in June/July that don’t rely on ratepayer funding to operate Western Springs. Confidential discussions are going on, TAU chief executive Nick Hill told yesterday’s meeting, saying talks with Auckland FC involve Western Springs.

Tataki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill says talks with Auckland FC involve Western Springs. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The proposal to move speedway turned messy at a meeting of the governing body last week when an officer’s report showed support for consolidation at Waikaraka Park across the sport, including support from Speedway NZ.

The meeting was paused when a letter was tabled from Speedway NZ general manager Aaron Kirby saying the official advice was a “misrepresentation” and at no time has Speedway NZ supported the closure of Western Springs Speedway.

This led to the governing body being adjourned until yesterday where officers said that since talking with a range of stakeholders, the majority preferred speedway remaining at Western Springs, including Speedway NZ and Auckland QT Midget Cub, who were also listed in favour of moving in the officer’s report last week.

A senior council manager, Anna Bray, said it was unclear how the Auckland QT Midget Cub letter got onto the agenda item and needed to be withdrawn.

Council director of group strategy Max Hardy said while most stakeholders would prefer speedway to stay at Western Springs, most appreciated to some extent that is not viable, and with $11m on the table it is the right result for the sport.

Councillor and former cabinet minister Maurice Williamson said: “if any minister had brought a paper this discombobulated with that many different strands that all contradict each other, the Prime Minister would have had one comment - ‘Take this bloody paper away and get it tidy before you bring it back’”.

Mayor Wayne Brown said the matter had a long history and is contentious, but Western Springs speedway was heavily constrained by planning rules, expensive to run, limited to 12 events a year, and runs at a loss of $1.1m a year for ratepayers.

“The solution in front of us seems pretty reasonable to me. I understand the need for a good compromise and this appears to give the sport a sustainable, long-term future.

Speedway has been at Western Springs for 95 years. Photo / Doug Sherring

“We have to make more of our existing facilities. Waikaraka Park is an industrial area that does not have noise problems that have plagued Western Springs,” he said.

Councillor John Watson said the notion that Western Springs - “a 95- year-old iconic Auckland institution known the world over” - can’t be used for speedway is an ambush pushed through by a “sham of a process”.

“It’s a very sad day not just for the speedway fraternity but for Auckland,” he said.

Councillor Chris Darby said it was a good move for speedway, saying there are many venues where sports had to move on.

“We are providing an opportunity for speedway to move on and build a whole new era of success,” he said.









