The injured child was taken to hospital for treatment. Photo / Supplied

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The injured child was taken to hospital for treatment. Photo / Supplied

A 5-year-old has been injured after a dog attack near the Waipara River, north of Christchurch.

St John said it responded to the incident at the end of Darnley Rd at 5pm yesterday.

The child was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

The dog has been described as brindle coloured, and the Hurunui District Council is seeking any information from anyone who might have seen a dog in the area yesterday fitting the description.