Auckland is throwing its hat into the ring for hosting rights for the 38th America’s Cup.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has confirmed talks with America’s Cup defender Emirates Team New Zealand about bringing the world’s oldest sporting event back to home waters for the next cycle.
Barcelona today reported a near $2 billion positive economic impact from hosting the 2024 event, which a study by the University of Barcelona found attracted more than 460,000 unique attendees to Barcelona, visiting specifically to be part of the event.
In a statement to the Herald, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the economic impact report in Barcelona showed the benefits of hosting the event.
“The post-event economic impact report for the 37th America’s Cup event held in Barcelona last year is extremely positive, illustrating strong return on investment.