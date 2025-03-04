“The benefits of hosting this mega-event go well beyond the obvious economic, trade, tourism, employment and social benefits for the region. As we know, the whole country benefits from the opportunities to enhance and grow New Zealand’s reputation in cutting-edge marine innovation and technology, advanced manufacturing and sustainability.

“Technology that has been designed in America’s Cup racing has now been mainstreamed and used to develop hydro-foiling electric ferries, advances in car design, animation and graphics, and in numerous commercial settings; technological advances that extend well beyond expert sailing and boat building.

“On that basis, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited can confirm we are talking with Emirates Team New Zealand.”

The University of Barcelona study, commissioned by the Barcelona Capital Nautica Foundation, found there were 1.8 million visits across all event sites on and off the water, as well as a fleet of 244 superyachts in attendance. The group of superyachts alone was reported to have contributed a spend of €35 million ($65.4m) in the local economy.

But it also revealed the regatta was well-watched around the world. Some 954 million took in the action — topping the global audience of 941 million that made the Auckland regatta the then-most-watched America’s Cup ever — with a reported 37% growth in dedicated audience from the 2021 edition held in Auckland.

— More to come

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.