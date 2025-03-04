Advertisement
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited confirms talks with Emirates Team NZ over hosting 38th America’s Cup

Emirates Team New Zealand’s sailing their AC75 Te Rehutai on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf ahead of the 37th America's Cup. Photo / Emirates Team New Zealand

Auckland is throwing its hat into the ring for hosting rights for the 38th America’s Cup.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has confirmed talks with America’s Cup defender Emirates Team New Zealand about bringing the world’s oldest sporting event back to home waters for the next cycle.

Barcelona today reported a near $2 billion positive economic impact from hosting the 2024 event, which a study by the University of Barcelona found attracted more than 460,000 unique attendees to Barcelona, visiting specifically to be part of the event.

In a statement to the Herald, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the economic impact report in Barcelona showed the benefits of hosting the event.

“The post-event economic impact report for the 37th America’s Cup event held in Barcelona last year is extremely positive, illustrating strong return on investment.

“The benefits of hosting this mega-event go well beyond the obvious economic, trade, tourism, employment and social benefits for the region. As we know, the whole country benefits from the opportunities to enhance and grow New Zealand’s reputation in cutting-edge marine innovation and technology, advanced manufacturing and sustainability.

“Technology that has been designed in America’s Cup racing has now been mainstreamed and used to develop hydro-foiling electric ferries, advances in car design, animation and graphics, and in numerous commercial settings; technological advances that extend well beyond expert sailing and boat building.

“On that basis, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited can confirm we are talking with Emirates Team New Zealand.”

The University of Barcelona study, commissioned by the Barcelona Capital Nautica Foundation, found there were 1.8 million visits across all event sites on and off the water, as well as a fleet of 244 superyachts in attendance. The group of superyachts alone was reported to have contributed a spend of €35 million ($65.4m) in the local economy.

But it also revealed the regatta was well-watched around the world. Some 954 million took in the action — topping the global audience of 941 million that made the Auckland regatta the then-most-watched America’s Cup ever — with a reported 37% growth in dedicated audience from the 2021 edition held in Auckland.

— More to come

