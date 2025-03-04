“It is hugely satisfying to see that the America’s Cup has made such a significantly positive economic contribution to the GDP of Barcelona and Catalonia,” America’s Cup Event and Emirates Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said.

“The €1.034b economic uplift is a reflection of the collaborative and positive approach the numerous host entities within Barcelona, Catalonia, and Spain all brought to facilitate the best event possible for the host venue.

“It is also recognition of all the event staff and teams that made Barcelona their home and worked so tirelessly on the event, and of course all of the international media, the volunteers, fans and supporters that showed up in their many thousands from around the world.”

Emirates Team New Zealand flew a flag that read "thank you very much Barcelona" in Catalan after winning the 37th America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

Superyachts were a big contributor to the positive economic impact. In total, 244 made their way to Barcelona during the regatta, and contributed a spend of $65.4 million (€35 m) in the local economy.

The study found there were 1.8 million visits in total across all event sites on and off the water, including more than 460,000 unique attendees to Barcelona that came specifically to be part of the event.

But it also revealed the regatta was well-watched around the world. A total of 954 million took in the action - topping the total global audience of 941 million that made the Auckland regatta the then-most-watched America’s Cup ever - with a reported 37% growth in dedicated audience from the 2021 edition held in Auckland.

“The 37th edition of the America’s Cup will always be remembered as one of the best yet and one that continued to build the commercial strength and audience of the widely recognised pinnacle event in sailing,” Dalton said.

The Port of Barcelona announced a $6.7m (€3.5m) loss in their operations from the city hosting the event, but said the impact was still “very positive” for them as it saw several projects and investments be accelerated.

Despite the success of the event, Barcelona is not expected to host the next edition. However, Valencia is believed to be among the contenders to do so – with the city in the south of Spain having hosted the Auld Mug in 2007 and 2010, the latter being a Deed of Gift match that was BMW Oracle Racing dethrone Alinghi 2-0 in a best-of three showdown.

As agreed by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and their Challenger of Record, the UK’s Royal Yacht Squadron, the next edition of the America’s Cup is to be held within three years of the completion of the Barcelona regatta subject to any adjustments needed for the hemisphere in which it is to be sailed.

The two also agreed that a venue for the 38th America’s Cup would be announced within eight months of the 37th edition being completed, that date being June 19 this year.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.