It was a result reflective of just how strong the Kiwis have been sailing in their second defence of the Auld Mug. The British punished them for a couple of errors in a high sea state, but they otherwise sailed a predominantly clean regatta, picking the shifts and getting the better of their counterparts.

“A huge well done to Team New Zealand,” Ineos Britannia starboard helmsman Sir Ben Ainslie said.

“What an amazing campaign and team. In my view, I think they’re the best team ever in the America’s Cup. It’s quite some achievement so well done to them.”

After an entertaining regatta, it was a fitting final race.

While there was some concern a lack of wind could drag proceedings on into the late afternoon in Barcelona, it was a delay of just 40 minutes before the wind limit was reached.

The British did a great job defending in the pre-start and forced Team NZ to tack away to the right side of the course at the starting line.

It looked like the British had made a stronger start, but as Team NZ hooked into a shift to lead at the first cross, a familiar feeling loomed.

Team NZ led by 19s at the first gate, and at that point it felt like only a big mistake would stop them from wrapping the regatta.

They made a small one, allowing the British to hook into a shift on the right-hand side, well and truly getting back into the contest.

“They left the door open very slightly on that second beat which gave us a route back in just on the right side,” Ineos Britannia coach Rob Wilson said.

The race was a dead heat around the third gate, but Team NZ got the pick of the shifts as the two split the course early on the second downwind and put a bit of breathing room between the two boats.

From there, they kicked on to close out a 37s win and lock the Auld Mug away again.

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 23s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 1m 18s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 7s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 1m 13s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 55s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 37s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia 7-2 in the best-of-13 series

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.