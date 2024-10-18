Instead, the offshore breeze hung around long enough for both of the day’s races to get under way on time, Team New Zealand winning both and moving to match point in the first-to-seven series.

“The forecast looked optimistic, but it’s always hard to believe the offshore breeze is going to hold in here in Barcelona,” Team NZ starboard flight controller Andy Maloney said.

“We had to see it before we fully believed it, but once it started picking up, we were pretty confident the day would keep charging.”

Getting both races away was one thing, but for Team NZ to be able to control both races as they did was another.

The right-hand side of the course was the favoured side for both contests, with considerably better pressure available to whichever team could set themselves up to control it.

Emirates Team New Zealand won both races on day five of the America's Cup match. Photo / Georgia Schofield, Photosport

Team NZ managed to do that in both races, going on to post their two widest winning margins of the Cup match so far. It was a strong way to rebound after dropping back-to-back races in bigger waves on Wednesday, and sets up the potential for a milestone weekend for them.

“Everyone was just really satisfied to put together two really good, clean races in those really tricky conditions,” Maloney said.

“We might have got a shift or two wrong but we sailed a lot of really good shifts today. It’s just hugely satisfying as a crew. Everyone was pretty pumped to bounce back from a couple of losses on Wednesday.”

Weather will again be the talking point over the weekend, with very light winds forecast tomorrow and the following day.

From this point on, every day is a race day, so it could be a case of the teams having to sit and wait patiently on the course each day in the hope enough breeze builds to meet the 6.5-knot minimum.

“We’ll be ready for anything. The weekend looks really light and we’ll be hoping to get some racing in.”

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 23s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 1m 18s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 7s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 1m 13s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 55s

Emirates Team New Zealand lead Ineos Britannia 6-2 in the best-of-13 series

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.