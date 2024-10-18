Getting both races away was one thing, but for Team NZ to be able to control both races as they did was another.
The right-hand side of the course was the favoured side for both contests, with considerably better pressure available to whichever team could set themselves up to control it.
Team NZ managed to do that in both races, going on to post their two widest winning margins of the Cup match so far. It was a strong way to rebound after dropping back-to-back races in bigger waves on Wednesday, and sets up the potential for a milestone weekend for them.
“Everyone was just really satisfied to put together two really good, clean races in those really tricky conditions,” Maloney said.
“We might have got a shift or two wrong but we sailed a lot of really good shifts today. It’s just hugely satisfying as a crew. Everyone was pretty pumped to bounce back from a couple of losses on Wednesday.”
Weather will again be the talking point over the weekend, with very light winds forecast tomorrow and the following day.
From this point on, every day is a race day, so it could be a case of the teams having to sit and wait patiently on the course each day in the hope enough breeze builds to meet the 6.5-knot minimum.
“We’ll be ready for anything. The weekend looks really light and we’ll be hoping to get some racing in.”
America’s Cup match results
Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s
Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s