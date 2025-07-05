K-Challenger co-chief executive Stephan Kandler. Photo / America's Cup

“The provisional protocol published on May 23 by defender Emirates Team New Zealand is an important step forward for the America’s Cup, building on the successes of the last edition in Barcelona,” K-Challenge co-chief executives Stephan Kandler and Bruno Dubois said in a joint statement.

“K-Challenge... has been in many constructive discussions involving the defender and the challengers for over 10 months. We support this new protocol which is fully in line with the key principles of our team’s DNA: performance, innovation, diversity, international awareness and the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.”

Having a female sailor included in the crew, the continuation for the Women’s and Youth America’s Cups, the use of eco-powered support boats, relaxed nationality rules, retaining the AC75 as the race vessel, and trying to race the Cup in two-year cycles were the key principles K-Challenge highlighted in support of the provisional protocol.

The inclusion of female sailors in America’s Cup teams was a point the French were particularly pleased to see included in the released draft.

“Women’s participation at the highest levels of our sport is essential and we are pleased to see that the Emirates Team New Zealand management listened to our requests to have this embedded within the protocol. This is a positive step forward from the first edition of the Women’s America’s Cup in 2024.”

The America's Cup will be contested in Naples in 2027. Photo / America's Cup

An official protocol was expected to be agreed to by Team NZ and challenger of record Athena Racing by late June – the same timeframe given to secure a venue for the next regatta. However, the protocol remains a work in progress.

Athena Racing, along with American Magic and Alinghi have been critical of the defender in proceedings so far, while Luna Rossa continue to mind their own business as they prepare in Cagliari.

The bosses of the French syndicate hoped to see the protocol signed off soon so teams could properly begin to get to work on their challenges.

“We are enthusiastic about these inclusions in the protocol and therefore encourage the challenger of record in signing this protocol so that all teams can prepare for the 38th America’s Cup and, together, make it a ‘not-to-be-missed’ international sporting event focused on the future.”

