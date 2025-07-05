Advertisement
America’s Cup: French challenger backs provisional protocol as wait for regatta rules goes on

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Blair Tuke joins the Herald at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club to reflect on a busy year. Video / Michael Craig
A new era could soon be ushered into the storied history of the America’s Cup.

With the protocol for the 38th edition yet to be confirmed, it is hard to say with any certainty exactly what the edition in Naples will look like.

However, a draft protocol released

