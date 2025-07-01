Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing

Golf with Blair Tuke: America’s Cup, SailGP goals and guiding the next generation

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Blair Tuke joins the Herald at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club to reflect on a busy year. Video / Michael Craig
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After a big 12 months in the America’s Cup and SailGP arenas, Blair Tuke tees it up at the Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club with Christopher Reive to discuss what has been and what is yet to come.

Blair Tuke has more to give.

It’s a realisation the Kiwi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sailing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sailing