“By bringing the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup to this country, it feels like we are bringing it to the people, in our ambition to continually grow the audience of the America’s Cup and the sport of sailing.

“Italians are the most passionate and engaged America’s Cup audience and obviously it is the home of Luna Rossa, who are such an amazing team and strong competitor. So, from the defender’s position, it certainly feels like we are entering the lion’s den competitively, but from an event perspective, it feels like the perfect venue to host the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.”

While it will be the first time Naples has hosted the America’s Cup proper, the city played host to two America’s Cup World Series events in 2012 and 2013.

Naples, south of Rome on Italy’s west coast, had emerged as a strong contender to win hosting rights, with Athens, Greece, believed to have also been in the running.

It will create something of a home event for challenging syndicate Luna Rossa, who recently signalled their intention to return to the arena.

While there were restrictions on how long teams had to wait after the regatta in Barcelona finished before returning to their AC75s, the Italians have already been sailing their scaled-down AC40.

“Italy has long been one of Team New Zealand’s fiercest and most passionate rivals in the America’s Cup, and we are thrilled to see Naples, Italy, named as the host venue for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Match,” Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore David Blakey said.

“Bringing the Cup back to Europe – into the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant sailing communities – not only honours the rich history of the event, but also creates an incredible opportunity to showcase New Zealand sailing and innovation on a global stage.

“Naples, Italy, promises to be a spectacular setting for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, as well as the Youth and Women’s regattas. We are proud to be defending the Cup there in 2027.”

The announcement comes a day after Team New Zealand confirmed their core sailors for the new campaign.

Nathan Outteridge will take over as skipper after Peter Burling’s departure, while Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney, and Sam Meech have all returned for another campaign. The team also confirmed the recruitment of British sailor Chris Draper among that group.

