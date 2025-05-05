Who will challenge?

Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s decision to not launch a challenge for the 38th America’s Cup was a legitimate surprise – to the point where the Defender of the Auld Mug, Team NZ, even appeared to be caught off-guard when the Swiss confirmed their position. While entries are not yet open for the next edition, it was believed that all challengers from Barcelona intended to return for the next cycle. Perhaps the most surprising part was that the team made the call before the protocol had been released.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing were one of two new challengers to enter the 37th America's Cup. Photo / America's Cup

Alinghi Red Bull Racing noted frustrations with the Defender in regards to the future of the event were a key reason for the decision, while Dalton said the Swiss had been supportive in meetings about the direction of the next regatta so far.

The 37th edition felt like the event was taking another step towards its former glory with an increase in challenging syndicates. The Barcelona regatta had the equal most challengers since the 2007 edition – with many of the competing teams not coming back into the arena following the 2010 debacle which saw Oracle Team USA dethrone Alinghi in a Deed of Gift match after a court battle. However, the news poses the question of whether or not other challengers from Barcelona will follow the Swiss out.

Italian syndicate Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli have already indicated they will again be trying to pry the Auld Mug from the Kiwis’ grasp, while UK challenge Athena Racing – formerly Ineos Britannia – are the challenger of record. The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson said in an interview with Scuttlebutt Sailing News in January that they were committed to continuing, but were waiting to see how the regatta shaped up. France’s Orient Express Racing Team have not yet publicly indicated what their future in the event looks like.

Will there be changes to nationality rules?

In addressing the exit of the Swiss, Dalton noted a very intriguing aspect of the draft protocol in the potential loosening of eligibility rules.

The previous edition of the Cup, 100% of the sailing crew had to either be a passport holder of the country their team represented prior to March 19, 2021, or have been physically present in the country – or representing the team in Auckland during the 36th America’s Cup cycle – for two of the three years prior to the same date.

For the next edition, it could be that teams can bring international recruits into their sailing team in a bid to lift competition with the draft protocol allowing for two non-nationals per team to help bolster the sailing talent on board.

If that allowance remains in the official protocol, there could be some very intriguing story lines to follow – and it would likely make Peter Burling a hot commodity on the open market.

Peter Burling was at the helm for Team NZ in the last three America's Cup campaigns. Photo / America's Cup

Burling had an offer from Team NZ withdrawn due to the time it was taking to come to an agreement, which leaves the three-time Cup-winning helmsman without a team for the new cycle.

Burling is yet to share his side of the story or provide an indication of his future plans in the Cup arena, but he has plenty going on. Family is at the top of that list as he and wife Lucinda welcomed a baby girl in March last year. In sailing, Burling is the driver and co-chief executive, alongside wing trimmer Blair Tuke, of the Black Foils – New Zealand’s SailGP Team – while the pair also have Live Ocean, an ocean conservation foundation they established in 2019.

However, should he be interested in returning to the America’s Cup in a sailing capacity, it would be a surprise if he was not approached by challenging teams should they be allowed to have non-nationals on board. If the new protocol keeps the current 100% nationality rule, Burling might still be a sought-after adviser given his experience and expertise in the AC75.

Who takes the wheel?

With Burling gone, who will be asked to step up? That’s the big question around Team NZ as they go into their first America’s Cup without him since 2013’s regatta in San Francisco.

Leo Takahashi and Seb Menzies were the helmsmen for Team NZ’s Youth America’s Cup team in Barcelona, with Josh Armit, Oscar Gunn and Veerle ten Have in the team as well. The Women’s America’s Cup team had Liv Mackay and Jo Aleh at the helm, working alongside Molly Meech, Gemma Jones and Erica Dawson.

Team NZ could look outside their current in-house talent as well in order to find the right candidate, as they did in bringing Nathan Outteridge in as co-helmsman for the last campaign, and Dalton said the team had their eye on people.

“I still remember Pete arriving for the first meeting with me, it might have been 2014, with a 49er on his roof rack and with that hunger. We’re responsible, too, to bring these new guys on as well and you could possibly see them, if they come in fast enough, they could be in the next Cup on board,” Dalton said.

“We have our eye on people. We started that process through the Youth America’s Cup last time – Youth America’s Cup will continue in the next cup – but we’ve got to bring them on as well.”

