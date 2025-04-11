Peter Burling and Grant Dalton during a parade in Auckland after Emirates Team New Zealand won the 2017 America's Cup. Photo / Greg Bowker

“We need certainty and just couldn’t get to an agreement. It’s really that simple,” Dalton said.

“No more time could go by. The team’s moving pretty fast now. The next cycle is only two years from now. The sailing team is an important part in the integration of the design team, and the design team needs certainty as well. It’s a really sad day, actually.”

The team made the announcement this morning, while Burling posted his own statement on social media and wished the team well.

Dalton said he had been messaging Burling just before the team statement was released.

“I said I’m just sitting here contemplating and, actually, quite sad. Not bullish at all, just sad we couldn’t get together, and his words were ‘thanks, man. I’m feeling the same way’.”

Dalton said the team had offered Burling a deal that recognised the skipper’s position of seniority in the group and that they were looking to win their fourth America’s Cup in a row.

“We never really came to ‘what were the sticking points?’ completely, because he had an offer from us which involved time, money and all those things, and in the end we just couldn’t make that offer stick or come to an agreement on that offer,” he said.

“It wasn’t one single thing; it was a combination of all the things that make up any arrangement to come into a team environment. We have to know when our key people are available and that they are going to be available, and the team will always come first.”

The team will now look to put the right pieces in place as they work towards defending the Auld Mug for a third time in a row, likely in 2027, and Dalton did not expect they would part ways with any of their other key members.

Peter Burling and Grant Dalton embrace after Team New Zealand's 5-2 series win over Artemis in the final of the 2017 Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series. Photo / Ricardo Pinto

Burling’s exit opens the door for some new blood to come into the team, who have already had their eye on the next generation.

“I still remember Pete arriving for the first meeting with me, it might have been 2014, with a 49er on his roof rack and with that hunger. We’re responsible, too, to bring these new guys on as well and you could possibly see them, if they come in fast enough, they could be in the next cup on board,” Dalton said.

“We have our eye on people. We started that process through the Youth America’s Cup last time – Youth America’s Cup will continue in the next cup – but we’ve got to bring them on as well.

“That’s not to take anything away from Pete at all. His contribution to the team is immense and a mistake would be to try to fill his shoes because he’s quite unique, and it’s the overall combination of the sailing team and the design team together that is the strength of the organisation.”

Leo Takahashi and Seb Menzies were the helmsmen for Team NZ’s Youth America’s Cup team in Barcelona, with Josh Armit, Oscar Gunn and Veerle ten Have in the team as well. The Women’s America’s Cup team had Liv Mackay and Jo Aleh at the helm, working alongside Molly Meech, Gemma Jones and Erica Dawson.

Team NZ could look outside their current in-house talent as well in order to find the right candidate, as they did in bringing Nathan Outteridge in as co-helmsman for the last campaign.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that you lose something, but it gives the opportunity to gain new things as well,” Dalton said of moving forward without Burling.

“The team is never afraid of hard decisions, we’ve proved that in the past and have gone on to greater things, but this is a day to reflect on the amazing contributions Pete has given to the team.

“We don’t part with any malice or any undercurrent, it’s just we could not reach an agreement.”

