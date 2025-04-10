“Winning the America’s Cup three times in a row was uncharted territory, but what has enabled winning in the past does not always equate to winning in the future, especially in much tighter America’s Cup cycles which require a dedicated and new approach for continued success.”

Burling said: “While I won’t be continuing with Emirates Team New Zealand for the 38th America’s Cup, I want to take a moment to reflect on an amazing journey. Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of being part of something truly special – from intense battles to unforgettable victories, and friendships that extend well beyond sailing. I’m immensely proud of everything we’ve achieved together and grateful to everyone who has been part of this chapter.”

Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling after winning the 2017 America's Cup. Photo/ Photosport

Both Emirates Team New Zealand and Burling move forward with “respect for one another and share pride in the journey they’ve been on together” the statement said.

As the foundations of the 38th America’s Cup, like the protocol and the host venue are progressing, the management of Emirates Team New Zealand has also been working hard to secure a powerful combination of existing experience and new talent across all departments to ensure every chance of winning the America’s Cup for the 6th time against what will be another formidable line-up of very strong challengers.

Burling’s America’s Cup record

2017 - 7-1 over Oracle Team USA

2021 - 7–3 over Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

2024 - 7-2 over Ineos Brittania

- Three-time America’s Cup winner

- Has won the most America’s Cup races (22) in history, beating the record of 17 previously held by Jimmy Spithill.

- Youngest winning helmsman in the history of the America’s Cup (2017).

- Youngest ever skipper to win the America’s Cup (2021).

- Only the second helmsman to win three America’s Cups in consecutive contests.

