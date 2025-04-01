The 2021 version could’ve been an attempt to revive what we had but it never felt the same - unfortunately tempered by Covid.

In announcing that Auckland would not be a host city, Team New Zealand noted a lack of funding being made available by the Government.

It was always going to take a combination of private backing, and local government as well as central government support to make it happen. But tough economic conditions put an end to any bid.

While there are obviously more important priorities for the Government, such as our crumbling health system, we must find a way for New Zealand to host marquee events regularly.

The economic benefits in Barcelona for hosting the 2024 America’s Cup were worth about $1.9 billion.

We need a new strategy to bring big sporting and entertainment events to this country. And we need them consistently to give certainty to businesses and international event organisers.

Our America’s Cup bid being snuffed out is another body blow for our hospitality sector which has gone through the wringer in the last couple of years.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said large-scale events play a crucial role in supporting New Zealand’s economy, particularly for industries which rely on visitor spending.

“Major events like the America’s Cup drive demand across the host city, from hotel bookings to restaurants, bars, and cafes. The flow-on benefits touch almost every part of the hospitality sector, and so many other sectors.”

Armitage also believes we need a nationwide approach to event and tourism funding.

“We are not in favour of piecemeal, region-by-region approaches that create confusion and inconsistency,” he said.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup on our shores in 2023 proves we can do it, even if we need to co-host large events with Australia.

SailGP found a home in Auckland this year and there have been rumours about LIV Golf coming to Christchurch. These are exactly the types of regular events that we must attract and keep.

Melbourne, which has always been the gold-standard for sports events in this part of the world, will host some NFL games from 2026. There are opportunities out there and we must think big.

The host venue for the next edition of the America’s Cup is expected to be confirmed by late June.

It sadly won’t be here but that shouldn’t stop us looking for ways to supercharge our cities and long-term growth.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.