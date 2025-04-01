Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland’s America’s Cup miss highlights need for new national event strategy – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Emirates Team New Zealand and Ineos Britannia race during the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, Spain, last year. Photo / Photosport

Emirates Team New Zealand and Ineos Britannia race during the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, Spain, last year. Photo / Photosport

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Auckland will not host the 38th edition of the America’s Cup.
  • The host venue for the next edition of the America’s Cup is expected to be confirmed by late June.
  • The economic benefits in Barcelona for hosting the 2024 America’s Cup were worth about $1.9 billion.

What a shame.

It was confirmed yesterday that Auckland will not host the 38th edition of the America’s Cup.

The glory days at the turn of the century when thousands of people packed and transformed the city’s waterfront to watch Team New Zealand trounce Luna

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand