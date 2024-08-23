However, he said he only heard the possibility of it coming to Christchurch in passing last week.

“I know bugger all about it,” he told MacDonald.

He said that hosting events like a LIV Golf tournament would help cement The Garden City as the country’s sporting epicentre but only if it “doesn’t cost a fortune”.

Asked how much the city should spend on hosting such an event, Mauger replied something in the region of “a couple hundred grand”.

However, Charles - winner of the 1963 Open Championship - says he would not want to be associated with LIV, which has fractured the professional golfing landscape and driven a wedge between the sport’s biggest stars by offering mega-million dollar deals.

“I want nothing to do with it. I wouldn’t walk across the street to watch,” he told the Herald.

Christchurch Golf Club, New Zealand's second oldest. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch is in the market for an event such as LIV Golf, having recently lost its leg of the popular Sail GP Series to Auckland.

When Christchurch was successful in securing Russell Coutts’ revolutionary regatta it was the city’s economic development agency, ChristchurchNZ, that sat at the negotiating table.

But when approached to address the LIV Golf rumours last week, the agency refused to speak.

“ChristchurchNZ has no comment to make,” a senior communications manager said.

While Christchurch Golf Club confirmed LIV Golf had paid it a visit, questions to the rebel tour from the Herald have as yet gone unanswered.

Aside from Christchurch Golf Club, other potential host courses include Clearwater Resort and Russley Golf Club.

Clearwater general manager Aiden Berry told the Herald “no comment” when asked if LIV had visited his course.

Danny Lee celebrates after winning at the playoff on the 18th hole during the final round of the LIV Golf League tournament at Tucson. Photo / photosport

Russley general manager Tony Marriott confirmed they’d not yet been approached, but they’d like to be.

“We would be 100% behind LIV Golf coming to Christchurch, I’m sure the public of Christchurch would love to see the best players in the world playing here.”

Marriott believes his course would be a perfect fit for the event and that LIV would be welcomed with open arms.

“I’d be devastated if any of our members objected to us hosting that tournament.”

LIV launched in 2021 and has since made huge signings with massive multi-million dollar deals attracting Brooks Koepka, John Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith among many other high-profile golfers.

The closest LIV has come to New Zealand shores is Adelaide, which hosted a tournament for the second time earlier this year.

The event, going by LIV’s statistics, was a resounding success. It offered an eye-watering prize pool (NZ$43 million) and attracted almost 100,000 spectators across three days at the Grange Golf Club.

The previous year, a smaller crowd also chugged its way through almost 117,000 beers.

LIV Golf has proved hugely popular with a younger demographic.

In Adelaide, the party only began at the “Watering Hole” and it kicked on long after the final putt dropped and well into the night, with headline artists including Tones And I, DJ Fisher and Flight Facilities.

The three-day event was also a boon for South Australian tourism – according to LIV, with more than 40% of ticket buyers “from out of state”.