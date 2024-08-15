Rumours have been circulating that the Saudi-backedLIV Golf is teeing up an event in Christchurch, possibly as early as next year.
The Herald understands LIV Golf has been looking at the possibility of bringing a high-profile tournament to Christchurch Golf Club – New Zealand’s second oldest club – and one where Charles is a patron.
Christchurch Golf Club general manager Mike Hadley confirmed to the Herald that LIV Golf officials have “visited” the course but as yet, “there’s been no follow-up”.
However, Charles says he would want nothing to do with the rebel tour, which has fractured the professional golfing landscape and driven a wedge between the sport’s biggest stars by offering megamillion-dollar deals.
“I hope they’re not playing at either of my golf courses”, says Charles, who lives in Christchurch and is also closely linked to Clearwater Golf Club.
“I don’t endorse LIV golf in any way – in fact, quite the opposite.”
LIV launched in 2021 and has since made huge signings with massive multimillion-dollar deals attracting Brooks Koepka, John Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Cameron Smith among many other high-profile golfers.
On the other side of the green is the PGA Tour. Once the controlling figure in professional golf, the PGA has had its grip on the game wrenched away – along with dozens of its greatest players. It still boasts names like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele – but it used to have them all.
The agitation caused by LIV has also wound up Charles, the first New Zealander to win a major (1963 British Open) – and still the only Kiwi to collect the Claret Jug.
“I want nothing to do with it. I wouldn’t walk across the street to watch,” he told the Herald when approached for comment this week.
The closest LIV has come to New Zealand shores is Adelaide – hosting a tournament for the second time earlier this year.
The event, going by LIV’s statistics, was a resounding success. It offered an eye-watering prize pool (NZ$43 million) and attracted almost 100,000 spectators across three days at the Grange Golf Club.
The previous year, a smaller crowd also chugged its way through almost 117,000 beers.
LIV Golf has proved hugely popular with a younger demographic.
In Adelaide, the party only began at the “Watering Hole” and it kicked on long after the final putt dropped and well into the night, with headline artists including Tones And I, DJ Fisher and Flight Facilities.