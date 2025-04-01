Tiger Woods took to social media yesterday to play an April Fool’s prank on golf fans. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods played an April Fool’s prank, claiming a miraculous recovery to play in the Masters.

Woods later revealed it was a joke, stating his Achilles is still injured .

He announced his injury last month and has no timetable for returning to PGA events.

Tiger Woods took to social media yesterday to play an April Fool’s prank on golf fans, giving false hope he could overcome an injury to play in next week’s Masters.

Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, posted a message on X celebrating a miracle recovery from a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

“I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week!” Woods wrote.

“Can’t wait! See y’all on the course.”