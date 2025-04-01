Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Golf

Tiger Woods’ April Fool’s prank: Miracle Masters comeback joke

AFP
2 mins to read

Tiger Woods took to social media yesterday to play an April Fool’s prank on golf fans. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods took to social media yesterday to play an April Fool’s prank on golf fans. Photo / Getty Images

  • Tiger Woods played an April Fool’s prank, claiming a miraculous recovery to play in the Masters.
  • Woods later revealed it was a joke, stating his Achilles is still injured.
  • He announced his injury last month and has no timetable for returning to PGA events.

Tiger Woods took to social media yesterday to play an April Fool’s prank on golf fans, giving false hope he could overcome an injury to play in next week’s Masters.

Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, posted a message on X celebrating a miracle recovery from a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

“I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week!” Woods wrote.

“Can’t wait! See y’all on the course.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For precious minutes there were some who believed the 49-year-old American superstar was all set for a shock return to Augusta National Golf Club.

Then came the follow-up message from Woods.

“P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)” Woods wrote.

Woods announced last month he injured the tendon training before the Masters, and had repair surgery.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He has given no timetable for a return to PGA events and majors.

Woods announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, in February and skipped the Genesis Invitational later that month, saying he was not yet prepared to compete in the PGA event his foundation hosts.

“I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss,” Woods wrote in February.

-Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from Golf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Golf