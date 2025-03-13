Advertisement
Tiger Woods reportedly dating Donald Trump jnr’s ex-wife Vanessa

NZ Herald
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump pictured at the Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, in February. Photo / Getty Images

Golf legend Tiger Woods and ex-Trump family member Vanessa Trump appear to have begun an under-the-radar relationship.

The pair have been photographed together and media are reporting they are quietly dating.

As first reported by DailyMail.com, an anonymous source said the couple, who live near each other in Florida and are heavily involved in the golfing world, have been a low-key item since November.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” the source said, noting the pair “love hanging out”, but were “sticking close to home”.

Trump is the ex-wife of US President Donald Trump’s son Donald jnr. The couple divorced in 2018 and have five children together, including up-and-coming golfer Kai Trump.

In 2019, Donald Trump awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House.

Tiger Woods and President Donald Trump at a reception honouring Black History Month at the White House in February. Photo / Getty Images
While paparazzi photos have captured Vanessa and Tiger in the vicinity of each other at golfing events on numerous occasions, the source said they had “decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway”.

Another source told Page Six the relationship was “not too serious”, but it’s “heading in that direction”.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny,” the insider said. “They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents”.

Kai Trump, Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. Photo / Getty Images
Another link between the pair is that Kai, 17, reportedly also goes to the same school as Woods’ kids, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16.

Woods has not been married since 2010, after he split with the mother of his children, Elin Nordegren, amid a highly publicised series of scandals.

The Masters winner took a temporary break from golf after a 2009 car crash exposed his extramarital affairs.

Woods also made headlines recently after revealing he had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon as he prepared to make his return to competitive golf, potentially at next month’s Masters in Augusta.

