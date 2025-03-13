Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump pictured at the Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, in February. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump pictured at the Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, in February. Photo / Getty Images

Golf legend Tiger Woods and ex-Trump family member Vanessa Trump appear to have begun an under-the-radar relationship.

The pair have been photographed together and media are reporting they are quietly dating.

As first reported by DailyMail.com, an anonymous source said the couple, who live near each other in Florida and are heavily involved in the golfing world, have been a low-key item since November.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” the source said, noting the pair “love hanging out”, but were “sticking close to home”.

Trump is the ex-wife of US President Donald Trump’s son Donald jnr. The couple divorced in 2018 and have five children together, including up-and-coming golfer Kai Trump.