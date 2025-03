Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Tiger Woods. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods will be sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon today, the golf superstar said on social media.

The 15-time major champion, who hasn’t teed it up since the Open Championship last July, said he was diagnosed after feeling a “sharp pain” in the tendon when he was practicing.

His latest injury setback comes less than a month before the first major of the year, the Masters at Augusta National.